New ‘League of Legends’ Preseason Video Encourages Experimental Builds

Riot Games shared a new League of Legends video right at the end of the 2018 season that presents several unconventional builds and playstyles to players to experiment with during the preseason.

Uploaded to the League of Legends YouTube channel as an “Unlisted” video, the clip above for the Preseason 2019 asks “Is it Meta” about a ton of different strategies. From countering an AP Shyvana with a Diana wielding six Wit’s Ends to trying out some other strategies that are less likely to get someone reported for inting, the video urges League players to try out different builds and combinations of the new runes and stats.

Riot Games revealed back in September the new rune feature that would separate rune paths from the base stats they grant and would allow players to choose their own stats they wanted, so there likely will be quite a bit of experimenting on players’ ends during the preseason. Scenes of those new stats in action could be seen halfway through the video where an attack speed Janna pummeled a Brand and a fast-moving Rammus tore across the middle lane after Lux. Jungle Veiger still might not work though, as the video suggested, but the clip does seem to encourage players to try out all kinds of different builds.

It also suggests that the meta that broke out in the 2018 season were non-marksmen champions go to the bot lane will continue into the preseason and beyond. Riot Games said in the past that it wanted more champions to be able to call the bottom lane home, and after adjusting the game balance in the other direction to make sure marksmen still belonged down there and didn’t get completely pushed out by bruisers and mages, the video gives several traditional and nontraditional ideas for the bottom lane. Xayah and Braum is a lane some people will already be familiar with, Irelia and Nami is another that’s not too uncommon given 2018’s meta developments, but Malphite and Amumu sounds like a lane that’ll either end up being a nightmare for the team that has to work alongside it or the one that has to go against it.

League of Legends’ 2018 season has ended with players now entering into the preseason, so expect more innovative builds and gameplay styles like these to fill your games until the next season starts.