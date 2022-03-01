League of Legends Reveals New Prestige Edition Skin and More

The League of Legends PBE servers are getting updated this week as players look forward to a new update on the live servers, and that means another round of new cosmetics to test out before their official releases. This time, those new skins include seven different looks in total spread out across six different champions. Two of those skins are for Jinx, and that’s because she’s the latest champion to be a recipient of League’s Prestige Edition skins.

The seven new skins below are Battle Bat Vayne, Battle Bunny Miss Fortune, Battle Cat Jinx, Battle Wolf Sylas, Battle Bunny Prime Riven, Battle Cat Jinx Prestige Edition, and Ashen Knight Pyke. The first six of those can be seen in the video shared on social media that formally introduced the “Anima Squad” as it’s now been called while Pyke got his own standalone video given that he’s not part of that group and looks much different from them.

The splash art for Jinx’s Prestige Edition skin can be found below as well.

Riot Games’ new League showcase of these added skins starts with Jinx before showing off the champion’s Prestige Edition skin afterwards. It’s the first Prestige Edition skin that Jinx has gotten, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for the champion. Jinx has been seeing plenty of play in the professional scene lately, and while that alone doesn’t guarantee that she deserved this kind of skin since things like this are decided well in advance, it helps that she’s popular right now just as her new skin is coming out.

It also helps that Arcane is still fresh on the minds of longtime League players and newcomers who got hooked by the show a few months ago. It came out starting in November 2021 and was met with rave reviews regardless of whether or not people were familiar with League or if that was their first trip to Runeterra. It’s little wonder then that the show’s already been renewed for a second season.

Arcane champions aside, you can expect to see these new skins on the PBE servers now as they’re being tested before they’re released on the live servers. Jinx’s Prestige skin naturally can’t be bought with RP like other skins, but players will be able to earn it either with Prestige Points or through an event.