League of Legends Is Removing Little Legends from ARAM

Little Legends will soon no longer be a part of the ARAM experience in League of Legends, Riot Games announced. These companions first added as a Teamfight Tactics cosmetic eventually came to ARAM as another way for players to showcase their purchases by having the Little Legends follow champions around with players able to swap them out like wards in the champion select menu. Riot Games now says these Little Legends being in ARAM undermines visual clarity and that players haven’t been particularly interested in purchasing Little Legends for the sole purposed of using them in ARAM and will therefore be removing them.

Riot Meddler, the game director for League of Legends, announced the change in this week’s Quick Gameplay Thoughts post. Little Legends will be taken out of ARAM in Patch 10.15, Riot Meddler said, and several justifications for their removal were listed that related to clarity and how much they’re actually used solely in ARAM.

Removing Little Legends from ARAM for the sake of gameplay clarity How we decide which skin lines to continue with, rework, stop doing, with a few exampleshttps://t.co/Ep9ncNwYAx — Andrei van Roon (@RiotMeddler) June 19, 2020

“LLs on ARAM meaningfully undermine visual clarity, with the motion and brightness they add making it harder to track champions and their spells,” Riot Meddler said. We’d hoped to avoid that being an issue by having LLs usually avoid central areas where combat happens. That hasn’t been sufficient however.”

“Very few” players wanted to acquire Little Legends to use them solely in ARAM, Riot Meddler continued. Having to make sure Little Legends worked in both ARAM and Teamfight Tactics has also created restrictions in what types of creatures Riot could come up with. Having them restricted only to Teamfight Tactics will mean Riot can do more with their designs and what they can do.

A refund policy will give players back their RP in some instances, but it’s not a very forgiving one and will end up leaving a lot of players out. If you own a Little Legend acquired with RP and have never played a game of Teamfight Tactics, you’ll have the Little Legend removed from your account and will be refunded. If you have tried out even one game of Teamfight Tactics, you won’t be eligible for a refund.

Little Legends will be removed from ARAM in Patch 10.15, and the refund process will begin in the same update.

