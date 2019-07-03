League of Legends Players Can Pet Little Legends

League of Legends players have been keeping the Teamfight Tactics servers filled since the game mode released, and the they’ve been joined by Little Legends that serve as their avatars and cheerleaders. These byproducts of Teamfight Tactics cheer you on not only in that game mode’s map but also on the Howling Abyss when you play a game of ARAM. As it turns out, you can also pet the Little Legends in that mode, assuming you’ve got one to hang out with you.

It’d be more accurate to say that League players could pet them though since that feature has now been disabled, at least for the time being. Riot Xenogenic, design lead for League’s missions, skins, events, and more, informed players that they could pet Little Legends in a tweet that dealt with a related issue. The Rioter said that a feature was added to ARAM’s Little Legends that would allow players to left click them which would elicit a response from the tiny companions.

Some players might’ve discovered that feature on their own, but it was announced as an explanation for an unintended effect the Little Legends had in ARAM games. A few champions including Jax and Katarina who have the ability to jump to allied units were able to interact with the Little Legends to use their abilities. It was an option brought on but the ability to pet the ARAM friends, but it’s now been fixed.

For a little more context: this bug was introduced because we added functionality to let you left click on your Little Legend in ARAM to pet it (and it would respond) and that functionality has been disabled for the time being Curious: did you know/discover you could pet them? https://t.co/tVBMUGl7b1 — Riot Xenogenic (@Xenogenic) July 3, 2019

Yup @Xenogenic is aware. We’re working on a fix! — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) July 2, 2019

The option to pet them appears to still be disabled since there have been no further updates on the matter, but we haven’t been able to test an ARAM match with a Little Legend to verify that.

When it is reenabled though, you can expect many more players to know about it and spend time in ARAM petting Little Legends now that the word is out. Between the 10 champions already on the map, the Poros that need to be fed, and the Little Legends that’ll now follow you around, the Howling Abyss is beginning to be a busy place.

Back on the Teamfight Tactics news front, Riot recently confirmed that Twisted Fate would be the next champion added, so get ready to see more Pirate comps once the next patch releases.