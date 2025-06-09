How to Play the New League of Legends TCG, Riftbound

Enter Riftbound, the League of Legends trading card game, where player choice takes center stage. This mobility-focused game for 2-4 players emphasizes strategic gameplay, allowing players to explore a variety of tactics. The first set, Origins, introduces a diverse array of champions, each designed to appeal to different play styles. Whether players are looking for a competitive edge or a more casual experience, Origins serves as a foundational set that offers ample opportunity for exploration and experimentation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Riftbound, strategy is at the forefront. The game is not centered around flashy, singular cards that dominate decks. Instead, players are encouraged to build around a champion using various approaches. To construct a deck, all that is required is a Legend and a corresponding Champion of the same color combination, enabling players to tailor their strategies in unique ways. This flexibility fosters a rich gameplay environment where multiple paths to victory can be explored, ensuring that each game feels fresh and engaging.

Below, we’re giving you a rundown on how to play, how to score points, and deckbuilding for Riftbound.

How To Play

First off, shuffle your Rune and Main deck, ensuring a Champion and Legend card are face up and above your deck in the Legend and Champion Zone. Each player will now place their chosen Battlefields aside, and then the players will shuffle their decks. Be sure to keep your Main deck (blue) and Rune Deck (white) separate, and then place them into their zones.

After shuffling, determine who will go first and draw 4 cards from your main deck. In turn order, the players can perform a mulligan. This is where a player may choose two cards in their hand and recycle them for two new cards. Now, let the game begin!

In order to play cards, you need to understand that cards usually have two costs: the Energy cost, which is the big number in the top left circle. This number tells you how many Runes you need to have ready in play to Exhaust (turn sideways) to play the card. The second cost is the Power cost, which has a colored symbol beneath the Energy cost. Playing this requires a specific color Rune to be recycled or put under your Rune Deck. For example, playing Viktor is a 4 Energy cost, two of which need to be yellow Runes. Once those four cards are turned sideways, put two yellow Runes back at the bottom of your Rune Deck. Not all cards have a Power cost.

Once you play a Unit, it goes into your Base with the Exhausted effect. When a Unit is under this effect, it cannot do anything.

The Phases

Every turn, players will utilize the A, B, C, and D phases:



A: Awaken: The Turn Player readies all your cards, turning them into their play position, including Runes.

B: Beginning: If you are Holding a Battlefield, score a point.

C: Channeling: Channel (Draw) 2 runes from the Rune Deck.

D: Draw: Draw 1 card from your main deck. Then perform any actions during this time.

Once Units are ready, decide on a Battlefield you wish to conquer. Exhaust the Unit by turning it sideways. If you reach a Battlefield and no enemy Units are there, you conquer it (Boom! You scored a point!). Use the tracker on the left of your playmat to keep track of points. If you move a Unit to an occupied Battlefield, a Showdown will commence.

Looking at the number on the top right of your Unit card, you will see a sword and shield symbol followed by the number that represents your offense and defense. This number states how much you deal and how much damage your Unit can take. In the case of a Showdown, the bigger number will win. Losing Units will die and go to the Trash, beneath your Main deck. For example, if two three-might Unit cards went up against a five, the two three-might cards would win, because their six is bigger than the five. But one of the three would die in the process. After the Showdown, Units recover to full health. Damage does not carry over through turns.

In addition to conquering bases, Unit cards can be moved together to conquer Battlefields, but cannot simultaneously move to different Battlefields. After Holding a Battlefield, additional Units can be placed there to make your army stronger for a collective Might power.

Spells are one-shot effects and are indicated on the card as “Spell” and will not have a Might score. Spells are instant cards that do their effect and then are moved to the Trash. There is a variety of different effects for a Spell card. Some can do damage, buff units, or draw cards. Additionally, spells are played first before Showdowns.

Each Champion has a special Signature Spell that only they can play. For example, Siphon Power can only be used in a Viktor deck.

Keywords

Similar to other popular TCGs, Riftbound has important keywords that keep the game moving. Here are a few to understand:

Burning Out: When a player runs out of cards in their deck, they must perform a Burning Out action. The player must shuffle their Trash into their main deck, then choose an opponent to gain 1 point.



Example: A player attempts to draw 1 during their Draw Phase while their Main Deck is empty. That player instead shuffles their trash into their Main Deck, chooses an opponent to gain 1 point, and then draws 1. [Riftbound Core Rules v1.0]



When a player runs out of cards in their deck, they must perform a Burning Out action. The player must shuffle their Trash into their main deck, then choose an opponent to gain 1 point. Example: A player attempts to draw 1 during their Draw Phase while their Main Deck is empty. That player instead shuffles their trash into their Main Deck, chooses an opponent to gain 1 point, and then draws 1. [Riftbound Core Rules v1.0] Channel: Drawing cards. For example, “Channel 2 Runes” would mean to draw 2 more rune cards.

Drawing cards. For example, “Channel 2 Runes” would mean to draw 2 more rune cards. Conquer : Taking a battlefield (1+ point)

: Taking a battlefield (1+ point) Exhaust: Turning the card to the right. In this state, it cannot be used.

Turning the card to the right. In this state, it cannot be used. Ganking: An ability that lets a Unit go from one battlefield to another battlefield.

An ability that lets a Unit go from one battlefield to another battlefield. Holding: Securing a Battlefield for an entire round (1+ point).

Securing a Battlefield for an entire round (1+ point). Recycle: Placing a card at the bottom of the deck.

Placing a card at the bottom of the deck. Runes: Similar to energy, they are necessary to play cards.

Similar to energy, they are necessary to play cards. Seals: A Gear card that creates a Rune that cannot be recycled. No cost but you have to recycle a Rune in order to put it into your Base.

Scoring Points

The first player to 8 points wins the game, and there are two ways to get points.

Conquer: Players gain a point each time they conquer a battlefield (either by securing an empty battlefield or by winning a Showdown and taking it over).

Players gain a point each time they conquer a battlefield (either by securing an empty battlefield or by winning a Showdown and taking it over). Hold: The second way to score a point can be earned by Holding a Battlefield. This means you remain there until their next turn. In some situations, you may be able to conquer more than one base! Earn 1 point for every base you conquer.

Now, scoring points might seem like a breeze, but there is a 7-point cap. How to get the last point and win is where the real tension gets real. In order to score that last point, a player must take ALL Battlefields. For example, if a player is already holding 1 Battlefield, they must conquer the other(s).

A player may only score points for either method once per Battlefield per turn. A game of Riftbound continues until one player wins!

Deckbuilding

Origins introduces a new framework for gameplay, featuring a two-color Legend card, a two-color Signature Spell, and two one-color Champion Units in each deck. This setup provides players with a solid base to effectively showcase their champion.

As the cornerstone of the game, Origins also lays the groundwork for a fresh competitive metagame. The set includes several essential cards to help new players get started, including six Seal cards designed to enhance the resource system’s effectiveness.

The battlefields in Origins offer diverse strategic choices, enabling players to boost their powerful units, enhance mobility, or significantly influence showdown combat. Every battlefield is classified as uncommon, ensuring they are accessible to all players.

With all this in mind, here are the basic steps to make a main deck of at least 40 cards that will consist of 1 Chosen Champion unit, units, gear, and spells.

Pick a Legend. This will define the two colors of your deck. Pick a chosen Champion unit. Make sure that your Champion unit matches the Legend. For example, a Yasuo needs to be matched with another Yasuo. Choose 39 main deck cards. The chosen Champion unit you selected in step 2 is your 40th card.

Be sure to select deck cards that are within your Legend’s colors.

Include your Legend’s Signature Spell

You can include up to 3 copies of any card. This goes for the chosen Champion unit, too.

Build a 12-card Rune deck. It is a good idea to have a split of the two basic runes of your Champion colors. Choose 3 Battlefields.

For more information on the rules, terms, and cards, check out the League of Legends’ Riftbound website here. Now that you are equipped with your selected champion, you’re prepared to unleash them in combat.