Everything to Know About Riftbound, the League of Legends TCG, After Going Hands-On

The world of competitive card games is about to get a major shake-up with the upcoming release of Riftbound, a new Trading Card Game (TCG) that promises to deliver an experience akin to the strategic depth and team-based action of popular MOBAs like League of Legends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At its core, Riftbound challenges players to defend their base while engaging in intense “Central Action.” The game emphasizes dynamic movement between various battlefields and a player’s home base, creating a constant push-and-pull for strategic advantage. Originally conceived as a multiplayer-first game with a strong strategic and social component for a dedicated fanbase in China, Riftbound is now set to captivate a global audience. The game’s creators have masterfully blended its lore with the vibrant world of the Legends of Runeterra universe, offering a familiar yet fresh experience for fans.

To ensure the highest quality and align with their vision of fostering fandom, exceptional experiences, and pure fun, the developers partnered with UVS Games. This collaboration aims to bring players together through a truly engaging and enjoyable experience. Riftbound empowers players with crucial choices: will they carefully build up their forces and resources for a safer, long-term strategy, or will they aggressively pursue early points to overwhelm their opponents? The cards themselves have been meticulously designed to be exciting and powerful, particularly within the dynamic environment of multiplayer play.

The Game

Unlike many traditional TCGs, Riftbound offers a refreshing departure from conventional resource systems. Players will find multiple avenues to score points, moving beyond the familiar mechanics of games like Magic: The Gathering. A key difference is the absence of a continuous resource-drawing mechanic. This means players won’t be constantly hoping for specific draws to make their cards playable, allowing for more consistent and strategic gameplay from the outset. This innovative approach ensures that players can focus on executing their strategies and engaging with the game’s unique flow, rather than being dictated by resource availability.

The first set, Riftbound: Origins, serves as the foundational cornerstone for the game. With two key objectives, Origins aims to offer a broad selection of popular, interesting, and diverse champions that players will recognize, while simultaneously providing a robust base for both competitive and casual play. There will be ample content for players to explore and master.

Trial Decks Champion and Legend Cards from Trial Decks with their Runes Jinx Trial Deck Viktor Trial Deck Volibear Trial Deck

A notable feature of Riftbound is its distinctive card design. Even from across the table, players can easily distinguish between different card types: Battlefields, Units (common), Spells, Gear, Champions, and Legends. This intuitive design ensures a smooth and accessible gameplay experience. Origins will also feature highly sought-after alternative art cards and striking borderless designs. Each champion in Riftbound boasts a unique special power, a dedicated champion unit, a signature spell, and a specific color combination, adding layers of strategic depth. Riot’s overarching goal for Riftbound is to create an inviting entry point for new players, ensuring that Riftbound: Origins lays the groundwork for a long and vibrant future for the game.

Based on valuable feedback, the development team has revamped the game’s design to truly capture the epic, memorable, and amazing “League of Legends vibe.” Players can look forward to a comprehensive range of products, including booster packs, booster boxes, and pre-constructed decks, with more exciting releases to be announced.

What to Expect

Riftbound is set to make its way into local hobby shops and the best retailers across the globe, ensuring widespread accessibility for players eager to jump into the action. Beyond the initial release, the developers are committed to establishing a robust framework for competitive play, aiming to reduce barriers to entry and build long-term trust within the community. A core tenet of the game’s philosophy is to empower its community, fostering a vibrant and engaged player base.

Looking ahead, players can anticipate the release of Set 1 content in October. While the initial launch will begin in China, followed by an English release, there’s a strong commitment to significantly reduce the gap between future set launches. The ambitious goal is to release four booster sets annually, with pre-release events possibly accompanying Set 2 and beyond. The team is also actively exploring localization and regional expansions to cater to diverse audiences, and players can expect Champion Decks to accompany each booster set. Additionally, fans can look forward to the arrival of playmats in the near future, further enhancing the Riftbound experience.

First Impressions

As soon as I got my hands on the cards and sat down with another player, I was struck by how vibrant and sleek they looked. This wasn’t just another run-of-the-mill trading card game with many complicated rules. Riftbound has its own unique mechanics, but with a background in Magic and other TCG formats, I was able to grasp the game quickly.

I was thrilled to see the lineup of Champions and Legends announced for the upcoming Origins set. The champions feel well-balanced, featuring fan favorites in the Trial decks, along with 12 classic champions available through booster packs.

As a fan of trading card games and the League of Legends universe, I was eager to see how the champions would be transformed into cards. I was curious to see how their personalities and signature abilities would be depicted. Thankfully, I was not disappointed.

Yasuo Trial Deck Yasuo Trial Deck in Play

During my gameplay session, I played alongside several individuals with varying levels of TCG experience. Rather than feeling overwhelmed or frustrated, new players quickly caught on within about 10 minutes and started scoring points while genuinely enjoying the game. Strategies began to form, and the excitement was noticeable. Among the decks I tried, Viktor stood out as the most enjoyable to strategize with. With his Recruits, I could deploy waves of his army to seize control of battlefields, all while consistently boosting power in key positions throughout my turns.

The artwork alone is enough to excite me for future sets and collectible cards, especially regarding the champions I enjoy playing in-game. When the game gets heated, it becomes a game of movement, spell combos, showdowns, and deadly calculation.