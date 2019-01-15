‘League of Legends’ Creator Shares New List of Company Values

League of Legends creator Riot Games has published an updated list of values it plans on basing the game developer’s actions around.

Riot Games’ site which details what the company’s all about now features some broad new values along with an explanation regarding how these values were established. According to the updated site, over 1,700 Riot Games employees worldwide – these employees typically referred to as Rioters – were involved in the value creation process.

“We cocreated our values with more than 1,700 Rioters globally, asking them who we need to be to deliver on our promise to players,” Riot Games’ site said. To make these values true, we promise to institutionalize these values throughout Riot, so they become a part of every Rioter’s daily reality.”

The publishing of these values follows allegations of sexism, misogyny, and other accusations from current and former Rioters which came to light last year. Riot Games initially shared a plan for improving its company culture, and it appears the new values are a continuation of that. Each of the core new values laid out on Riot Games’ site can be seen below:

We will continually invest in cultivating an environment where each and every Rioter is able to thrive and reach their peak performance.

We will strive for fair and equitable processes that Rioters can rely on.

Our leaders will live the values and actively promote them within their teams.

A look at an older version of the page shows how it’s changed since the update with the “Manifesto” section removed in place of five different categories: “Player Experience First,” “Dare to Dream,” “Thrive Together,” “Execute With Excellence” and “Stay Hungry; Stay Humble.” Selecting each one of those categories expands them into more points about additional goals like keeping players at the center of the experience and celebrating wins while learning from failures. Some of those categories existed before but have now been updated with more info.

Soha El-Sabaawi, the diversity and inclusion lead at Riot Games, brought attention to the values and looked ahead to the company’s future.

Soha El-Sabaawi, the diversity and inclusion lead at Riot Games, tweeted: "It took all of Riot Games to come together and create new values for the company moving forward! I'm really proud of them, and I hope they excite and inspire you too."

She continued: "Of course, these are just words. But words are important. They carry weight. We needed to shed the weight of loaded words that, regardless of intentions, held people back and created barriers for *all* Rioters to grow. I have a lot of hope for what we can accomplish now!"

Riot Games’ full site with the updated values can be seen here.