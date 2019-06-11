League of Legends Partially Reworks Ryze Again

The newest patch notes for League of Legends are out now, and there’s a champion who’s no stranger to patches included in the notes for Patch 9.12. Ryze is once again having his abilities changed, though this time it’s not quite the full-scale rework that we’ve seen for him in the past like when Realm Warp was added. Instead, he’s had his damage numbers adjusted, now has the normal three ranks to his ultimate, and he’s losing his passive shield given to him by firing off his machinegun spells.

You may roll your eyes at the idea of another Ryze rework no matter how small, but if you’ve been active on the PBE servers, you’ll have already known this was coming. Ryze, alongside other champions like Kalista and Azir, is said to be difficult to balance between normal play and the professional teams where he’s surrounded by coordinated teams. These latest changes look to tone down his performance at the highest levels while helping out those in the lower ranks who can’t weave their combos perfectly every time.

“When Ryze is played optimally, he covers his weaknesses incredibly well,” the explanation in the patch notes said. “At the same time, he benefits highly from a coordinated team. Pro play relishes champions with these characteristics, which is why he’s been such a strong pick in the space. We’re chipping away at these strengths to quell his presence there, but at the same time, helping out those who are looking to pick him up and aren’t as precise in their combos.”

The full list of Ryze changes being applied when the patch releases can be found below:

Base Stats

MANA: 400 ⇒ 300

MANA REGEN: 6 ⇒ 8

Q – Overload

RANKS: 6 ⇒ 5

DAMAGE: 60/85/110/135/160/185 ⇒ 80/105/130/155/180

[REMOVED] SHIELD: No longer grants a shield after consuming 2 Runes

[UPDATED] SPELL DAMAGE BONUS: 40/50/60/70/80% (based on Spell Flux’s rank) ⇒ 10/40/70/100% (based on Realm Warp’s rank)

BONUS MOVEMENT SPEED: 25/28/31/34/37/40% ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40%

W – Rune Prison

RATIO: 1% bonus mana ⇒ 4% bonus mana

COST: 50/60/70/80/90 mana ⇒ 40/55/70/85/100 mana

BASE CROWD CONTROL: Rooted for 0.75 seconds ⇒ Slowed by 35% for 1.5 seconds

SPELL FLUX BONUS: Increased root duration ⇒ Converts Slow to Root

E – Spell Flux

DAMAGE: 70/90/110/130/150 ⇒ 60/80/100/120/140

COST: 60/70/80/90/100 mana ⇒ 40/55/70/85/100 mana

[NEW] BOUNCE HOUSE: Now always bounces off the primary target

[REMOVED] PING PONG PAIN: Bounces no longer damage enemies

[REMOVED] FLUX BOMB: No longer spreads Flux to nearby enemies on unit kill

R – Realm Warp

RANKS: 2 ⇒ 3

[NEW] WARP DAMAGE: Overload damage bonus against targets with Flux increased to 40/70/100%

[NEW] CLOSE ENOUGH: Immediately casts at max range when attempting to cast beyond that

MINIMUM CAST RANGE: 730 ⇒ 1000

MAXIMUM CAST RANGE: 1750/3000 ⇒ 3000

COOLDOWN: 180 seconds ⇒ 210/180/150 seconds

Ryze’s changes are scheduled to be released in Patch 9.12 when it rolls out this week.