League of Legends’ Swain Likely Getting Slight Buffs to Ultimate

Swain players are still taking the time to get used to the newly reworked League of Legends champion, but those who are already finding success with the Noxian ruler can look forward to an even better champ after some probable buffs to his ultimate.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the state of the reworked Swain so far, Riot Games’ Alexander “wav3break” Huang, a game designer who worked on the champ’s update, said that Swain has “landed pretty well” thus far but could use some slight improvements in the future to help him out when using his Demonflare (R).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Swain has landed pretty well, most likely looking to do some tiny QoL buffs in 8.4 focused on making Demonflare charge faster and more reliable when running people down. Keeping an eye on ult healing amounts for now, not confident it needs buffs yet. — Alexander Huang (@wav3break) February 9, 2018

Swain’s damage and survivability seems to be fairly balanced across the board following his rework, so it makes sense that his ultimate would be a candidate for buffs, if any. Though this version of Swain has a bit more CC than the old one when it comes to catching up with enemies, he’s still just as susceptible to enemy CC as well, especially when trying to catch up during his Demonic Ascension. Like an Illaoi that’s ulting, everyone knowns that Swain’s ultimate means clear out now, so charging it up enough to cast the secondary Demonflare effect can sometimes be tough. The healing though, as Riot Wav3break said, may not be receiving buffs, but there is still a possibility that the change could go through in a later patch.

Outside of the Swain buffs, the reworked champion unexpectedly appeared to be causing some FPS issues for players as well, an unintended effect that took place whenever the champ was in a game. Players began reporting FPS issues that seemed to stem from the champion with Riot Games later acknowledging that there was definitely something going on and requested players’ assistance in fixing the issue. The issue should be fixed by now according to Riot Wav3break.