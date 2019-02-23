‘League of Legends’ Updates Teemo’s Abilities on PBE

Teemo looks a bit different to League of Legends players who test the Yordle out on the PBE right now with the champion’s abilities being swapped around among other changes after a recent update.

The poster Yordle champion for League is known for frustrating enemies by blinding them or chunking their health from across the map with one mushroom, all while being sneaky and difficult to pin down. Riot Games’ plans to “give Teemo players MORE TEEMO” including more poisoning and sneaking might not sound promising for those who can’t stand the champion, but there are some compensation changes being tested to make him more bearable to play against.

Senior champion designer Riot Jag previewed the Teemo changes on the PBE boards, changes which began with the champion’s passive. The ability which grants Teemo the ability to poison enemies with his basic attacks is currently his “E,” but the update moves this to his passive. The two abilities swap places with Guerrilla Warfare becoming the new “E” and also changing to be Camouflage instead of Invisibility. Teemo’s other poison-inducing abilities will also now apply a poison debuff, and if Toxic Shot is applied during that time, it’ll deal bonus damage.

A fun change for Teemo’s Blinding Dart is that it’ll cause enemies to more clearly miss their attacks when blinded. Teemo players will also be able to put down more mushrooms that’ll be harder to take down since they’ll have more health. They won’t be as powerful since the damage has been nerfed, but they’ll be appearing more often.

Riot Jag’s patch notes-style breakdown of Teemo’s changes can be seen below with the extra effects noted alongside the tradeoffs that reduce Teemo’s damage:

Base Stats

Base Mana Regen 1.92 >>> 2.5

Mana Regen per level 0.09 >>> 0.15

Mana/lvl up 20 >>> 25

Passive (Toxic Shot)

Teemo’s basic attacks now deal 10-50 bonus magic damage and leave a Poison DoT that deals 24-192 magic damage over 4 seconds (AP Ratio is same as live E).

Toxic Shot damage (both the on-hit and the DoT) is amped by 50% whenever there are other Poison debuffs on the target

Q (Blinding Dart)

Base damage down 80/125/170/215/260 >>> 80/115/150/185/220

AP Ratio down 0.8 -> 0.6

Now is a Poison Debuff

W (Move Quick)

No longer breaks stealth

E (Toxic Shot)

New Active: After a 1 second delay, Teemo enters Camouflage for 3-5 seconds. Teemo is slowed by 25/22.5/20/17.5/15% during this effect, and gains 20/30/40/50/60% Attack Speed for 3 seconds when it ends. Camouflage does not tick down while Teemo is in a brush or is standing still.

R (Noxious Trap)

Base Damage down 200/325/450 >>> 150/250/350

AP ratio down 0.5 >>> 0.4

Mushrooms health up from 6 at all ranks to 6/8/10

Mushroom max ammo count up from 3 at all ranks to 3/4/5

Riot Jag said the changes found on the PBE are there for early feedback and will disappear later as Riot works on updated visual effects, so there’s a chance these abilities could change further before they return.