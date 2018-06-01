League of Legends Temporarily Makes Last-Hitting Easier

Patch 8.11 details are here for League of Legends and brings with it ARAM changes, Pyke tweaks, and general balance updates. In addition to some of the alterations to popular champions such as Graves and Kha’Zix, players will also notice that Last-Hitting has become a bit easier in the Nexus.

According to Riot Games, if a basic attack fails to kill a minion by 4 health or less, it will then kill said mention. According to the team, “This is solely to help transition players through the several highly disruptive patches. Every patch after Patch 8.11, we will reduce this number by 1.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

ARAM changes, which we have previously talked about, are now in affect as well:

“The Butcher’s Bridge map returns until June 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Pyke joins the ARAM free-to-play rotation during this time.”

The following permanent changes are now part of ARAM:

Available Champions Pool: During champ select, you may swap for a champ that’s been rerolled by any teammate

Expanded free champs pool (triple the champions)

Start-of-game base gates (similar to Summoner’s Rift)

Earlier surrender options (8:00 unanimous, 12:00 standard)

Champ Mastery adjustments (to make it a bit easier to get an S)

“True” level 3 starts: You will reach level 4 much faster

In addition to a few event-only tests as well:

New assassin items: Ghostwalkers, Spectral Cutlass, and Bloodletter’s Veil

Large area-of-effect heals on health pack pickup that affect both teams equally

Removal of Warmog’s Armor and Dark Harvest nerf

You can read the full ARAM changes here during a recent Ask Riot. As for some of the bug fixes found in the latest patch:

Players are no longer presented with the reconnect dialogue after exiting Practice Tool.

Aurelion Sol can now correctly be knocked up or back during E – Comet of Legend

Fixed an interaction between Hextech Flashtraption and Unsealed Spellbook which would allow players to get two Flash summoner spells

Ryze can no longer kill Tryndamere through his R – Undying Rage with his E – Spell Flux Q – Overload combo

with his combo Dead minions no longer sometimes block champion pathing

Guardian no longer incorrectly activates from ally corpses.

Yasuo’s Passive – Way of the Wanderer now correctly generates a shield in response to damage from Shaco’s R – Hallucinate clone.

League of Legends is available to play now exclusively for PC.

(Riot Games)