Early League of Legends Patch Notes Preview Changes for 15 Champions

Riot Games teased this week that its next big League of Legends patch would focus on “shaking up” the meta picks, and after that commitment, we’ve now gotten a better look at how that goal will be achieved. Changes for a total of 15 different champions were listed in a patch preview for Patch 12.7 this week with champions like Gwen, Pantheon, Yasuo, and Yone getting buffed while other picks often seen in competitive play have nerfs headed their way.

The majority of the champion changes are in the “Champion Buffs” category, so if you’re looking to revive a pocket pick or two, you may be in luck. A total of 10 champions are set to be buffed with four getting nerfed and one – Rengar – getting a more in-depth adjustment.

You can check out all of the changes currently planned for Patch 12.7 below courtesy of associate game designer Tim Jiang. As is the case with any of these changes, these are the ones being previewed now which means they’re likely going to be included in the final patch notes, but there’s always the chance that a change or two could be adjusted or pulled entirely prior to release.

Full Patch 12.7 Preview! Some spicy buffs (Wukong?!?) and some tap downs to some strong items/runes pic.twitter.com/zC37kKHUxS — Tim (@TheTruexy) April 5, 2022

Of the buffs shown there, one of the more interesting ones that stands out is the change coming for Wukong’s Warrior Trickster ability. This is the one that creates a clone of the champion and allows him to dash forward and become invisible in the process, but in its current form, he can’t use it to dash over walls. That’ll change in the next update, however, with Wukong soon to be able to traverse walls with a second ability in addition to Nimbus Strike’s ability to target champions over walls.

Zeri’s also going to be getting a more unique set of changes similar to the one’s the champion received last time she was nerfed more directly. August Browning, the lead champion designer working on League, shared those changes in a different tweet that showed Riot was targeting every aspect of the champion ranging from her base stats to her ultimate.

Zeri the carry is still very *checks notes* strong in pro play…



The nerfs hit all builds, but should hurt bruiser more than crit. We're making the ult stack slower and more consistently, no more 2x-5x stacks when hitting a grouped up team, but you get double stacks on crit! pic.twitter.com/74xQnje8RO — August (@RiotAugust) April 5, 2022

While these changes will naturally affect all levels of play to various degrees, they notably will be locked in not long before the Mid-Season Invitational tournament kicks off, so perhaps we’ll see a greater variety of picks in the competitive scene after players have time to acclimate themselves to this update.