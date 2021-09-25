League of Legends Update Nerfs Vex After Release

League of Legends’ new champion Vex has only been out for a short time now, but the mage has already gotten a nerf since her launch. Riot Games said that the Yordle’s mid-game burst was a bit too strong for its liking which resulted in two different abilities – the champion’s Passive and Q – getting nerfed to tone down that power. Other parts of Vex’s kit remain the same as they looked launch as players take more time to familiarize themselves with the champion.

The latest mid-patch update for Patch 11.19 released on September 24th with the Vex changes now live in the game as well as the updated patch notes. Vex’s nerfs weren’t the only changes made, however. With the choose-your-champion version of URF now live in the game, some changes had to be made there as well seeing how it’s been a while since that game mode was available and many balance adjustments have been made since then. As such, plenty of champions were buffed and nerfed accordingly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the changes for Vex below along with all the buffs and nerfs for different champions in URF.

Vex

PASSIVE – DOOM ‘N GLOOM DAMAGE 30-180 (based on level) (+25% AP) ⇒ 30-140 (based on level) (+20% AP)

Q – MISTRAL BOLT DAMAGE 60/110/160/210/260 (+60% AP) ⇒ 60/105/150/195/240 (+60% AP)

URF Buffs

AATROX +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken

AMUMU +5% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken

ANIVIA +5% Damage Dealt, -8% Damage Taken

BARD +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken

BRAUM +5% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken

DARIUS +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken

FIDDLESTICKS +5% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken

GAREN +5% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken

GNAR +5% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken

ILLAOI +5% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken

MORDEKAISER W – Indestructible’s stored health in Potential Shield is no longer reduced in URF

RAMMUS +5% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken

SETT +5% Damage Dealt, -8% Damage Taken

SORAKA +5% Damage Dealt, -8% Damage Taken

TAHM KENCH +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken

URGOT +10% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken

YONE +5% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken

ZILEAN +5% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken

URF Nerfs

AHRI -5% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

ANNIE -5% Damage Dealt

CASSIOPEIA -5% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

DRAVEN -5% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

EZREAL -5% Damage Dealt

FIORA -5% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken

FIZZ -5% Damage Dealt, +8% Damage Taken

JAX -5% Damage Dealt, +8% Damage Taken

JAYCE -8% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

KAI’SA -8% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

KARTHUS -5% Damage Dealt

LUCIAN -5% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

MALZAHAR -5% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

ORIANNA -8% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

SHACO -5% Damage Dealt

SIVIR -5% Damage Dealt

SYNDRA -10% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

TRUNDLE -5% Damage Dealt

TWISTED FATE -5% Damage Dealt

TWITCH -8% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

VEX -5% Damage Dealt

VI -5% Damage Dealt

VIKTOR -5% Damage Dealt

VLADIMIR -8% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

XAYAH -10% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken

XIN ZHAO -5% Damage Taken

YUUMI -15% Damage Dealt, +20% Damage Taken, -30% Healing ⇒ -20% Damage Dealt, +20% Damage Taken, -30% Healing

ZED -5% Damage Dealt

League of Legends’ Patch 11.19, the mid-patch update, and the game’s newest champion are all live at this time.