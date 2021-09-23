League of Legends Releases New Vex Champion Spotlight Trailer

If you’re a League of Legends player who’s been active on the game’s test servers for the past week or so, you’ve probably gone hands-on with the new champion, Vex, or have at least seen other players on the PBE doing so. If not, perhaps you’ve seen other people playing as Vex through videos sharing their tips, tricks, and impressions. For those who don’t fall into either category, there’s a new gameplay video out for Vex this week to help get you ready for the Yordle’s big debut in League’s latest update.

The latest gameplay spotlight for Vex can be seen below courtesy of Riot Games. As we’ve come to expect from all of the Champion Spotlights released for each new champion, the gameplay trailer gives an overview of each one of Vex’s abilities. It starts with her Q move called “Mistral Bolt,” however, instead of going in order from Passive to Ultimate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout the trailer and particularly towards the end, players get to see how to chain different abilities together in fights to make the best use of Vex’s moves. For those who need a refresher on what Vex is capable of, you can see all of her abilities listed out below to make it easier to understand what’s going on in the Champion Spotlight.

Passive – Doom ‘n Gloom

Doom – Periodically, Vex becomes empowered by Doom, causing her next basic ability to interrupt dashes and Fear enemies.

Gloom – Whenever a nearby enemy dashes or blinks, they become marked with Gloom. Vex’s next basic attack against a marked enemy detonates the mark, dealing bonus damage and refunding part of Doom’s cooldown.

Q – Mistral Bolt

Vex launches a wave forward, dealing magic damage to enemies it passes through. After a short delay, the wave accelerates but has reduced width. Mistral Bolt detonates Gloom on any marked enemies it hits.

W – Personal Space

Vex gains a shield and emits a shockwave, dealing magic damage to enemies around her. Personal Space detonates Gloom on any marked enemies it hits.

E – Looming Darkness

Shadow flies to a location, increasing in size as it travels. On arriving, Shadow deals magic damage, slows, and marks enemies hit with Gloom.

R – Shadow Surge

Shadow flies forward, marking and dealing magic damage to the first enemy champion hit. Vex can then recast this ability to have Shadow pull her to the marked target, dealing additional magic damage.

If the marked target dies within a short time of taking damage from Shadow Surge, Vex can cast Shadow Surge again within a few seconds.

League of Legends’ new Vex champion releases in Patch 11.19.