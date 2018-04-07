League of Legends Teaser Video Hypes NA LCS Finals

LoL Esports has a new video out ahead of the League of Legends NA LCS Finals to get viewers hyped for the final match between Team Liquid and 100 Thieves.

The video was shared through the LoL Esports Twitter account as well as through the YouTube channel, and while it features members of both teams throughout, sometimes when they played for other teams, it features two players most prominently. Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng, the AD carry for Team Liquid, and Zaqueri “Aphromoo” Black, the support for 100 Thieves, show up often throughout the video as the main figure heads for their teams.

From there, the video launches into scenes of the teams’ players playing for different teams throughout the years whether it be for Team SoloMid, Counter Logic Gaming, or the current teams that they’re with. For anyone who’s been following these particular players throughout the years and rooting for whatever team they’re a part of, it’s like a walk through all the esports memories to show where they came from. Doublelift’s “Everyone Else Is Trash” t-shirt even makes an appearance towards the beginning, a phrase that’s he’s coined and used in the spirit of trash talking throughout the years.

“How long do you think you can continue playing video games?” The 2018 #NALCS Spring Finals between @TeamLiquidLoL and @100Thieves is this Sunday at 1PM PDT in Miami! pic.twitter.com/1kXpIt0su1 — lolesports (@lolesports) April 6, 2018

Towards the end of the teaser video, viewers get to see each member of both Team Liquid and 100 Thieves grouped up as teams outside of the The Fillmore at Miami Beach, the Finals venue where the last NA LCS game will take place. It ends with Doublelift and Aphromoo in the spotlight once again, side by side as they prepare to take on each other’s teams on April 8.

The Finals match between the two teams is scheduled to kick off on that day at 1 p.m. PT, and as usual, viewers can watch it through a couple of different options including the Riot Games Twitch channel. Competing in a best-of-five series of games, it might be a smart idea to set aside plenty of time if you’re committed to watching the full series assuming the two teams take the Finals match to the full five games.

Prior to watching the Finals match between the two teams, NA LCS viewers can also watch another matchup first between Echo Fox and Clutch Gaming. The two teams will be facing of against each other at 1 p.m. PT today on April 7 in another best-of-five series as they compete to see who will earn the third place title.