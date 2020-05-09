League of Legends Reveals Volibear's New Abilities

✖

League of Legends’ Volibear update has finally been revealed in full following a livestream event that introduced players to the reworked version of the Relentless Storm. Volibear’s new set of abilities following his Visual and Gameplay Update preserve his role as a fighter while looking to give him more utility and a way to better keep up with more modern champions and their kits. The updates were fully revealed as well following the update to show what he can do which means it’ll soon be time for players to try him out themselves on the PBE and in real games.

Volibear was first announced for a rework in mid-2019, so the champion’s reveal has been a long time coming now since it had to wait for Fiddlesticks to make his re-debut on the Rift first. You can find all of his abilities below to get an idea of how he stacks up against other champions and what playing as him will feel like.

Missed Volibear's reveal livestream? ⚡️Here's a recap of the storm!⚡️ pic.twitter.com/kboNo2hXJU — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 9, 2020

PASSIVE – THE RELENTLESS STORM

Volibear's attacks and abilities grant attack speed, and eventually cause his basic attacks to deal bonus magic damage to nearby enemies.

Q – THUNDERING SMASH

Volibear gains speed towards enemies, stunning and damaging the first one he attacks.

W – FRENZIED MAUL

Volibear damages an enemy, applying on-hit effects and marking them. Casting this spell again on the same target deals bonus damage and heals Volibear.

E – SKY SPLITTER

Volibear summons a lightning bolt at a location, dealing damage and slowing enemies while granting Volibear a shield if he's inside the blast radius.

ULTIMATE – STORMBRINGER

Volibear leaps to a target location, slowing and damaging enemies beneath him while gaining bonus health. Enemy towers near his landing location become temporarily disabled.

Volibear strikes the Howling Abyss! Lock in for an ARAM now for a chance to earn an exclusive emote! pic.twitter.com/XlKgOjeYIz — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 9, 2020

There’s also a special event going on now featuring Volibear on the game’s Howling Abyss ARAM map, so head into one of those games to see what’s waiting for you.

League players will once again get a chance to vote on champion reworks this year, so if your pick wasn’t chosen during the first voting process, look for the new contenders to pick from whenever those votes go live.

