League of Legends: Wild Rift Is Bringing ARAM Back Next Month

✖

League of Legends: Wild Rift players got their first real taste of the game’s All Random All Mid mode recently during its initial testing phase, and the good news for those who enjoyed it is that the test itself went pretty well. Because of that, Riot Games said it’s planning to bring the mode back in June for a second test, so there will be more randomized champion brawls to come soon.

The ARAM mode is one which was already established in League of Legends on PC as the first alternate mode to the traditional Summoner’s Rift experience. It involves players being assigned a random champion selected from a combined pool of champions they own as well as ones pre-selected to be free in ARAM. The Wild Rift version of the mode proved to be pretty popular which is why it’s coming back for a second round of testing soon.

With All Random All Mid now at the end of its first testing phase, we wanted to share some thoughts about the mode so far, and what’s up next. Tl;dr - It’s going pretty well, and will be back in 2 weeks! ➡️Read more: https://t.co/CokqbL1Rkx pic.twitter.com/4uutm1R6SP — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) May 20, 2021

“We’re thrilled with how many of you have given ARAM a try,” said Adnan “Sheiky” Mirza, the producer for Maps and Modes on Wild Rift. “ARAM contributed to nearly 20% of all games in some regions, which blew away our expectations of an early test. We’re still figuring out if it’s something you want to play for a long time, but we’ve received a lot of positive feedback and a ton of you are checking it out, so thank you!”

So while the jury’s still out on whether this will be something people “want to play for a long time” or not, it’ll at least come back for a second test. That’ll happen in June with the game mode sticking around in Wild Rift for around four weeks then, but expect it to look a bit different from what you remembered in the first test since some balance tweaks and other adjustments will be made.

“Because of your feedback and support, I’m thrilled to announce that ARAM will be back in early June for another four-week run,” Mirza said. “It’ll look pretty similar to the previous run overall with a few balance tweaks and changes. We think there’s a long life for ARAM in Wild Rift, and we’re hoping another extended testing window will give us the confidence we need to one day make the mode a permanent fixture. See you soon!”

Exact dates for the return of ARAM in Wild Rift have not yet been announced.