League of Legends: Wild Rift Beta Release Date Arriving Soon

League of Legends: Wild Rift, the upcoming mobile and console version of the popular MOBA, has been in a beta form in select regions around the globe for a few months now. However, both North and South America have been left out of this beta phase for quite some time, leaving many eager fans left wondering when they'll be able to get their hands on the game. Fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer to find out this info.

Detailed on Twitter this morning, Riot Games confirmed that it is planning to finally announce the open beta release date for League of Legends: Wild Rift for the Americas tomorrow, March 9th. Currently, Riot has only gone as far to say that Wild Rift will arrive in its beta form in the first half of this year. Considering the fact that this reveal is now set to transpire tomorrow, it would seem that the studio is still on track for this window.

A quick update from communications lead, Ben “@draggles” Forbes, on the upcoming Americas Open Beta, regarding account transfers, VPNs, and future events. Release date coming tomorrow! Read more about the Americas launch: https://t.co/71yglZfkWu pic.twitter.com/XWZ2W5GldM — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 8, 2021

Alongside announcing when the release date would be coming, Riot's Ben Forbes also shared a new video message on social media detailing the process of bringing League of Legends: Wild Rift to the Americas. Forbes said that North and South America are a bit more complicated than the rest of the world due to how players have to connect to servers in order to play the game. These regions have a different infrastructure compared to other countries, which has proven to take more time on Riot's end than it first planned. Forbes also went on to say that those who have been using VPNs to access the game in other regions has made things difficult as well and implored players to opt in to their own region once the beta arrives.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is slated to release on mobile devices and consoles when it fully arrives, but this beta phase will be for the latter group of platforms alone. To that end, Android and iOS users will be able to try the beta out for themselves once it releases.

We'll be sure to follow up with you tomorrow here on ComicBook.com once Riot Games officially announced the beta release date for Wild Rift.