League of Legends Coming to Consoles and Phones

Today, Riot Games announced that League of Legends is coming to PS4 and Xbox One in the form of League of Legends: Wild Rift, which takes the League of Legends experience on PC, and rebuilds it from the ground up for consoles and mobile. That’s right, one of the world’s most popular and iconic games is finally coming to console and mobile phones next year. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word on when exactly the game will hit in 2020 or what console platforms it will be for, but Riot Games promises to share more information soon. As for the mobile release, Riot confirms it will be on Android and iOS.

“So basically, we rebuilt the game from scratch. Refreshed models, animations, game systems and more—but keeping true to the core League of Legends gameplay you already know,” says Riot Games of the title. W”e didn’t want to just port League on PC 1:1—we want to make sure Wild Rift feels like it was designed for new platforms, and use that opportunity to make a bunch of improvements to the game. While you won’t get your unlocks from League PC, you’ll get some cool rewards for the time you’ve spent in the PC version. More to come on that in 2020!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Skillful outplays. Brilliant maneuvers. The occasional throw. Starting 2020, League of Legends is coming to mobile and consoles! #League10 Find out more: https://t.co/Gk6ipJYYMQ — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 16, 2019

Riot has also confirmed the game will not have cross-platform play with the PC.

“No—the games differ in a few ways, but both include the core 5v5 MOBA gameplay you expect from League of Legends,” writes Riot Games. “Adding cross-platform between League PC and Wild Rift would require compromises of competitive integrity, and we want to make sure the gameplay feels fair and fun no matter which platform you’re most comfortable on.During certain big moments throughout the year, we’ll try to coordinate event themes and releases between League PC and Wild Rift, and we’re exploring the possibility of cross-platform play between mobile and console, but nothing locked in yet.”

For more details and media on the game, be sure to peep its official website.