League of Legends’ Worlds Pick’em is Returning With Ultimate Skins as Prizes

League of Legends players can get involved with the Worlds Championship proceedings through the return of Worlds Pick’em, the annual event where you pick the teams that you think will make it the farthest during the tournament.

To get started in the World Pick’em process, players simply have to fill out their bracket to reflect who will win each matchup leading up to the championship game. Players might’ve noticed missions already popping up in their client related to Pick’em, and completing those missions will grant in-game loot that can be crafted into special Worlds-themed items.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those missions, as well as the chance to fill out a Pick’em bracket, will be available on Sept. 29, but you’ll have to take care of those missions in a timely matter depending on which stage of the tournament is taking place. The announcement post from Riot Games summarized all the important dates and times to keep in mind for filling out your bracket and keeping up with the missions:

Group Stage: Brackets and mission available on September 29 at 12:00 PM PT. Mission must be completed before the start of Group Stage games on October 4 at 11:59 PM PT.

Knockout Stage: Brackets and mission available on October 15 at 12:00 PM PT. Mission must be completed before the start of Knockout Stage games on October 19 at 12:59 AM PT.

As for the incentives to do well in the Pick’em competition, players can look forward to items that range from Summoner Icons to the most expensive skins in the game. A participation icon will kick things off just for completing the Group Stage mission, but if you can earn at least 34 Pick’em points, you’ll get the Worlds Master Pick’em Poro icon. Moving onto the Knockout Stage, completing those missions will earn you a couple of Worlds Tokens that can be used to craft Worlds-themed loot that’s previously been explained in detail.

But if you can manage to successfully predict the winner of every single game, you’ll win the grand prize: a set of four Ultimate skins. Elementalist Lux, Pulsefire Ezreal, Spirit Guard Udyr, and DJ Sona will all adorn your champions with some cosmetics worthy of a championship tournament.

Be sure to fill out your brackets on by the dates above to get your favorite teams in order, and check out the professional games to see how they play out.