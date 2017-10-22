League of Legends’ Zac to Receive a “Slight Buff” Soon

Several changes to League of Legends’ Zac might be coming soon to help restore the blobby jungler to some of his former power without making him too dominant against other champions.

Zac, like other tanky champions, has been able to take over the jungle for the latter half of the season, though he’s not as strong at the moment as he once was. He’s still hovering around a 48 percent winrate in the jungle, so while he’s not struggling by any means compared to others, he’s still not near the winrate of other tanky initiators like Jarvan IV and Sejuani, both of which are above 50 percent in the jungle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To help bring Zac up to The Secret Weapon’s full potential, League’s designers have a couple of changes in mind that should end up leaving the champion with a smallish buff.

“We’re trying out some Zac changes at the moment,” Meddler said regarding the potential Zac buff. “Goal of those is to make his Q a less powerful spell, through lower reliability in particular, and then buff him in other ways. Possible changes look like Q having less range and a shorter less break distance, but in exchange Q CD starting on first cast, rather than Q2 or expiration, plus a bit more damage on W. Overall goal would be a slight buff.”

While his “W,” Unstable Matter, would be receiving a simple damage increase with these changes, his “Q,” Stretching Strike, would be more involved. With a skillshot and a simple auto attack, Zac can tie his ganks together seamlessly as a follow-up to an Elastic Slingshot, sometimes even landing the Stretching Strike if he misses his Slingshot. The changes would put more emphasis on Zac’s bread and butter initiation in order to land his other abilities, but the quicker CD start would be a bit more forgiving should you miss them anyway.

In addition to Zac’s potential changes, AP junglers are also likely going to receive some buffs in the future. There’s no word on what exactly those will be, but they’re expected to help out quite a few champions.