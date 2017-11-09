League of Legends: Zoe’s Ultimate Barely Has a Cooldown

The upcoming League of Legends champion, Zoe, recently had her abilities revealed, and it looks like she’s going to be casting her ultimate over and over with hardly any cooldown to hold her back.

Zoe’s ultimate is called Portal Jump, and it’s a move that allows her to hop to a nearby location and fire off a few quick attacks before returning to safety, but the description of the ability that’s seen below left some questions unanswered.

R: PORTAL JUMP

Briefly teleport to a targeted position, then teleport back. During the teleport you can use abilities and attack normally, and see over walls. However, you won’t be able to move.

The ability looks to be useful enough for a mage who needs to get in and out in a hurry, but with no damage attached to the move and no information on its cooldowns, exactly how beneficial it’d be for a burst mage was unknown. But after some quick clarification on her Portal Jump, it looks as though it’s cooldown is ridiculously short for an ultimate ability.

10/8/6s by rank — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 6, 2017

Mark “Riot Scruffy” Yetter replied with the above tweet when asked about what the cooldown on the ultimate looks like. The question from a League player came in response to Yetter commented that it’s been a while since a champion had a low-CD ultimate such as Zoe’s.

With Zoe’s ultimate having just a 6-second cooldown once she hits level 16, expect to see her popping out of portals every few seconds during the late game. And to see how this move ties into her burst mage role, check out the preview below that shows some of her abilities being used together.

The Burst Mage in Action

✨✨Zoe, the Aspect of Twilight✨✨

Not all of Zoe’s abilities scream “burst mage” when looking at them alone, but once you combine them and see how much damage she can do, her job as a mage is much more evident.

With her “W,” Spell Thief, taking on the active ability of any Summoner Spell or item active that she picks up and her ultimate doing no damage on her own, it looks like the majority of her damage will come from her Paddle Star ability (Q). the ability does more damage based on how long it’s been in flight, and the ability to redirect its trajectory allows Zoe to pull off some flashy snipes. Think of it like a Nidalee spear that can change its direction and you have a decent idea of how it works.

To see it in action when combined with her ultimate and the rest of her moves, check out the champion preview above from the League Twitter account. We can probably assume that the Veigar in this clip didn’t have too much health or magic resistance built to protect him from Zoe’s Paddle Star, but Zoe still seems more than capable of giving Veigar a taste of his own medicine.

