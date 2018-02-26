Latest League of Legends Patch Causes Zoe’s Winrate to Plummet

Zoe’s reign in the mid lane seems to finally be over with the League of Legends champion’s winrate down to the lowest of the low.

The nerfs that were shipped for the champion in Patch 8.4 were expected to hit the champion hard, and that they did. Whether they should be called Zoe players or Zoe abusers prior to the patch, the pick rate for the champion shows a sharp drop in the number of players who choose to bring Zoe to the mid lane.

According to LoLalytics, a site that tracks winrates and other stats across different periods such as the current patch or the past week, Zoe’s currently sitting at a 40.89 percent winrate when looking at Platinum+ games played after the release of Patch 8.4. That’s a sharp drop from the day before the patch released when Zoe’s winrate was hovering around 49 percent, sometimes pushing closer to 50 percent.

The rate at which the champion is picked has also dropped as well, but it’s interesting to see that the rate at which Zoe is banned still remains higher than many other mid-lane champions despite the nerfs. The banrate has been steadily decreasing since the patch went live for all players after it was crossing the 50 percent banrate mark prior to the patch. It appears that players are still banning the champion out of habit or simply because they don’t want to deal with the champion in general, but it’s also been a half-joke within the community since the patch that Zoe is being banned so that players don’t have to worry about their teammates picking the super-nerfed champ.

However, just because Zoe’s winrate is in the spot that it’s currently in, it doesn’t mean that it’ll stay there. Earlier in the month, Riot Meddler commented that the nerfs might nerf Zoe too far while comparing her to Camille’s nerfs and buffs.

“It’s possible this hits her too hard. I feel a good potential parallel here is Camille,” Riot Meddler said. “We nerfed her in small ways repeatedly early last year, which didn’t solve her problems. After we finally hit her fairly hard we got a much better understanding of how she should/shouldn’t be powerful while she was a bit weak. That let us then put some power back into her in appropriate ways and she’s an effective pick without being the balance challenge she was on release at this point.”