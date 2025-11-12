Top 10 Best Selling PS5 Games Revealed

Today marks 5 years of the PS5 and to celebrate, we have a list of the top 10 best-selling games on the console so far. This has been an odd console generation for many reasons. Platform holders have started bringing their exclusive first-party titles to their competitors, it got off to a slow start because of COVID, which caused delays in shipping and manufacturing, and there have been all kinds of cancellations, delays, and changes in strategy. The PS5 has been on a wild roller coaster all generation, partially because a lot of the games that would’ve fleshed out its line-up got cancelled.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Last of Us Online was scrapped after Naughty Dog realized it wouldn’t be able to successfully support a live-service game over a period of time without sacrificing its desire to still be a single-player studio. An online God of War game was cancelled earlier this year with recent leaks suggesting it would’ve returned to Greece. Concord famously released and then was somehow unreleased within a matter of days, despite it being positioned as a premiere title for Sony’s future live-service plans. Nevertheless, there have still been some great games on PS5 this generation, some of which are exclusive and some of which aren’t.

Top 10 Best Selling PS5 Games Include a Lot of Call of Duty and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The analysts over at Circana have curated a list of the ten best-selling games on PS5 for the console’s fifth anniversary. The firm also reports that it’s the second-best-selling PlayStation console behind PS2. The list of games is ranked by dollar sales and doesn’t include things like DLC or microtransactions. Likely to no one’s surprise, a Call of Duty game tops the charts. What is a bit surprising is that it’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, a game that has had significantly less time to climb the charts than the rest of these games. That goes to show just how successful that game was.

Additionally, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 came in at #2, a game that was a bit divisive among PlayStation fans. Although the gameplay was top-notch, many felt the story was a step down from the first game, partially due to a complicated development cycle where things were cut or reshuffled around in order to hit the game’s deadline on budget. Nevertheless, it didn’t stop the game from achieving huge success commercially.

You can view the full list below:

Happy 5th Anniversary to PlayStation 5!PS5 is the 2nd fastest selling PlayStation device in US history (trailing only PS2) with 26.7M units sold through Oct 4th, 2025.And here are the top 10 best-selling PS5 games ($), led by Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-11-12T13:25:17.256Z

Surprisingly, Grand Theft Auto V isn’t on this list despite the fact it still sells millions of copies. This may be due to the fact it isn’t a full-priced game like the rest of these titles, and GTA Online was offered for free to PS+ subscribers for some time. Nevertheless, the rest of the list is still incredibly impressive, though there aren’t many real surprises.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!