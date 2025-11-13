New Horizon Game Leaked

A brand new Horizon game has been leaked, and it may be coming fairly soon. PlayStation has curated a lot of great gaming franchises such as Uncharted, God of War, The Last of Us, and more. One of its most recent and popular IPs is Horizon, a series set in a post-apocalyptic world where robotic dinosaurs roam the lands. Although it’s set in the future with flashy tech, the game doesn’t feature a wide array of big guns to combat enemies with, instead, it blends futurism with prehistoric ideas and weaponry. Guerilla Games has made two mainline Horizon games, a VR spin-off, and a Horizon Zero Dawn feature film is actively in the works as well.

Ultimately, PlayStation is betting big on Horizon and we can likely expect a third game in the future. Given the last one was released in 2022, it seems safe to say that a third Horizon game could arrive by 2027, maybe as a launch title for PS6. In the meantime, the Horizon franchise doesn’t seem like it will be taking a break. Instead, PlayStation is striking while the iron is hot and keeping the ball rolling on things.

Horizon Steel Frontiers, a New MMO, Has Leaked

Horizon Forbidden West

The Verge has reportedly seen artwork and a video for an upcoming game in the series known as Horizon Steel Frontiers and it’s an MMO. A multiplayer Horizon game has been rumored for quite some time now, and this appears to be it. The aim of the game is fighting the mechanical beasts with other players and collecting gear to become more powerful. Additionally, there will be character customization, so don’t expect to play as Alloy or anyone you’ve seen in this series before.

“The core concept of Horizon Steel Frontiers can be summed up in one phrase: the thrill of taking down colossal machines,” executive producer Sung-Gu Lee says in the leaked video. “Hunting massive machines was one of the greatest appeals of the original Horizon series. And now, we’re expanding that experience into the world of MMORPGs.”

Horizon Steel Frontiers is reportedly being developed by NCSoft in collaboration with Sony. According to the report, Horizon Steel Frontiers is a PC and mobile title, so fans shouldn’t expect this on PlayStation, ironically enough. Whether or not it may come later remains to be seen. As of right now, there’s no release date for this project, but the video claims that the team is working to make it available as soon as possible.

