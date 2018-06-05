LeBron James Is the NBA 2K19 Cover Athlete, Trailer Revealed

2K has officially announced who their cover athlete will be for the 20th Anniversary Edition of NBA 2K19 and it’s none other than four-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion LeBron James. James is also known for his love of the game both on the court and in 2K’s game, making him the perfect face to grace the beloved sports title.

To celebrate his grand debut, the team over at 2K also unveiled a brand new trailer, seen above, featuring what the cover will like. Each phrase seen contains a meaningful message from James himself including “Strive for Greatness,” “Equality,” “Man in the Arena,” “Driven,” “I promise,” and more.

“It’s humbling to be on the 20th anniversary cover of a game I’ve played and loved since I was a little kid,” said James in a recent statement. “We were able to do something really unique for the cover that represents everything that drives me and inspires me – from my family to where I come from and words I live by. I’m honored my journey can be part of this special time in 2K history and I’m excited for fans to see it.”

The NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition includes the following digital items:



100,000 Virtual Currency

50,000 MyTEAM points

20 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered one a week)

Sapphire LeBron James MyTEAM Card

10 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs (delivered one a week beginning at the start of the NBA season)

5 LeBron-themed murals for MyCOURT

LeBron MyCOURT design

King’s Collection – Nike LeBron apparel & footwear (25 pairs!)

Physical Items include:

LeBron NBA 2K19 poster

NBA 2K sticker sheet

Custom Wristband featuring LeBron’s chosen words

The 20th Anniversary Edition also marks the second time LeBron James has graced the cover of the popular basketball game. “This year marks the 30th anniversary for the development team at Visual Concepts and the 20th for the NBA 2K series, so it was important to commemorate this milestone by partnering with the most iconic athlete of this generation in LeBron James,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Marketing for NBA 2K. “LeBron’s carefully crafted wording on the NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition cover encapsulates the passion and drive that have elevated him to all-time greatness making him the perfect cover star.”

NBA 2K19 will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch on September 11th.