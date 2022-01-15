The Legend of Vox Machina: Who Is Vox Machina?

The heroes of The Legend of Vox Machina are a bunch of misfits, and ComicBook.com has a full breakdown everything you need to know to jump into the new series. Later this month, Prime Video will launch The Legend of Vox Machina, an adult animated series based on the first Dungeons & Dragons campaign of Critical Role. Many viewers of Critical Role are likely familiar with the bumbling heroes of Vox Machina, as the show launched with the characters back in 2018. The Legend of Vox Machina leans into this familiarity a bit, with the core cast of heroes having already come together before the events of the show takes place. While most of the cast receives a bit of backstory during the early episodes, a lot of the details are left unsaid.

Keep in mind, you can definitely go into the show without knowing a thing about Critical Role or anything about Vox Machina and still enjoy the series. However, if you aren’t a Critter (the self-descriptive term used to describe Critical Role fans) but want to know who the core group of characters were before the series started, you might find our handy explainer useful.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vax

Vax’ildan (or Vax, as he’s known to just about everyone) is the half-elf rogue voiced by Liam O’Brien. Vax is a broody loner who largely looks after himself and his twin sister Vex first and foremost. However, despite his loner persona, Vax has a good heart and will quickly put himself in danger for his friends.

Vax is an expert thief and is deadly with his array of daggers that he carries on his person. Because of Vax’s unique skillset and skill with a lockpick, he often sneaks ahead or goes on stealth missions, which leaves him in precarious situations more often than not. Vax doesn’t have any magic powers at the start of The Legend of Vox Machina, but he does have a handful of handy magic items – namely a pair of gloves that cause any knife that he throws to automatically return to his hands and a belt that transforms into a snake.

Vex

Vex’ahlia, or Vex as she’s commonly called, is the half-elven ranger voiced by Laura Bailey. Vex serves as one of the primary “faces” of Vox Machina, both when it comes to diplomacy or haggling. She’s never one to pay face value for….anything and has no qualms with her brother Vax stealing away something she wants.

Vex is not only an expert markswoman with a bow, she also has some minor magical abilities that help to enhance her arrows at times. Of course, Vex’s most recognizable “weapon” is probably her pet bear, Trinket, which she’s had since he was a small cub. Vex has a primal bond with Trinket, which allows her to instinctively give him orders that the bear will obey implicitly.

Grog

Grog is the goliath barbarian voiced by Travis Willingham. Grog serves as the primary muscle for Vox Machina, armed with a massive battle axe and an ability to enter into a “rage” state that dulls the pain he might feel from injuries. Grog is a simple man – he loves to fight and he loves booze – and he often acts as a comic relief of sorts when he’s not relishing chopping his opponents in half. Grog’s preferred strategy in a fight is to charge in and kill everything, which can be a problem when the rest of the party prefers a…more subtle solution.

Grog shares a particularly close connection with the party cleric Pike Trickfoot. Pike and her grandfather rescued Grog when he was cast out of his herd and nursed him back to health. The pair share a sibling-like bond, with Pike acting as a voice of reason, although she happily participates in Grog’s frequent binges of drinking.

Pike Trickfoot

Pike Trickfoot is the gnome cleric voiced by Ashley Johson. Pike serves as the primary healer and protector of Vox Machina and draws her magic through a sacred connection to the Everlight, a goddess of redemption and healing. Pike uses those abilities to heal and to cast magical shields that can block attacks. However, Pike can also summon a mace made of light that allows her to stay on the front lines to help her friends. Prior to the events of The Legend of Vox Machina, Pike was killed in battle by a demon. While the rest of Vox Machina managed to get her to a priest that resurrected her, her hair changed from black to white as a result of the death and subsequent resurrection.

Scanlan Shorthalt

Scanlan Shorthalt is a gnome bard played by Sam Riegel. Bawdy and lecherous, Scanlan is perhaps the most unhinged member of Vox Machina. He largely conforms to the stereotypes of bards, as he’s always looking for his next fling and always ready with a song for any occasion.

Scanlan is the most versatile of Vox Machina’s spellcasters, with a wide array of tricks that he uses to confound foes and assist his allies. Scanlan can create elaborate life-like illusions or project a giant hand that can interact with (or smash) objects. Scanlan uses music, either through his voice or through his trusty lute, as a focus for his powers.

Percival de Rolo

Percival de Rolo, or Percy, is a human gunslinger voiced by Taliesin Jaffe. Percy comes from a noble family who died under mysterious circumstances prior to him joining Vox Machina. As such, Percy is a bit more refined than the rest of the party and often finds himself at odds with the constant lechery and drunken state of his counterparts.

In terms of abilities, Percy is probably the most mundane of the group. Percy doesn’t have any powers save for his wit and intelligence. He is a gifted inventor who crafted a custom pepperbox pistol known as “The List.” His guns have a tendency to jam up at the most inconvenient times, but can cripple a foe when his shots land.

Keyleth

Keyleth is a half-elf druid voiced by Marisha Ray. Keyleth is the most innocent and naive member of Vox Machina, having lived a sheltered life prior to meeting Vox Machina. She’s a member of the Ashari, a group of people dedicated to guarding four elemental portals in remote parts of the world. Keyleth only left the Ashari for her Aramante, a ritual quest intended to determine whether she was worthy to lead her tribe of Air Ashari.

As a druid, Keyleth has an innate with nature and can cause vines and plants to rapidly grow. She also has an array of magical abilities and can wild shape, which allows her to transform into an animal for brief periods of time. One of Keyleth’s preferred forms is that of a sabretooth tiger, giving her an extra set of offensive abilities that stands in contrast to her usual timid personality.