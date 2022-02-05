The Legend of Vox Machina Has an Unexpected Critical Role Callback

The Legend of Vox Machina is understandably filled with Critical Role easter eggs, but one reference might have gone unnoticed to even longtime fans. The new Prime Video animated series is a love letter to Critical Role, the popular web series featuring a cast of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. While The Legend of Vox Machina is an adaptation of Critical Role’s first campaign, it also features plenty of references to other parts of Critical Role, ranging from community in-jokes to mentions of other campaigns to even recurring appearances by Critical Role DM Matt Mercer.

In Episode 4, “Shadows at the Gate,” The Legend of Vox Machina sneaks in a rather unexpected cameo. After Vox Machina is attacked at their keep by a host of strange undead creatures that move through shadows, they take refuge in what appears to be a dining hall. Inside the dining hall is a strangely-shaped wooden table, one that’s identical to the custom-built table made by Wyrmwood Gaming and used by Critical Role for parts of the show’s second campaign. You can see the side-by-side comparison below, courtesy of prominent Critical Role fan Arsequeef:

The actual table was made out of English brown oak with a Critical Role inlay and spaces for dice boxes and took about 100 manhours to complete. The table was designed to allow the cast to be filmed via two sides while still being able to see each other and interact with each other. Mercer would sit in the inset portion, with a place for notes and an open area for the elaborate miniatures maps that Mercer uses for combat. While the table was phased out after Critical Role debuted a brand new set, Wyrmwood still regularly partners with Critical Role on various products, including specially-made dice boxes featuring characters from Critical Role’s second campaign.

While Vox Machina don’t sit down and roll some dice on the table, it is prominently featured in an extended fight sequence that sees the group desperately fight off a horde of undead monsters. The fight sequence is one of the best of the series to date and can be enjoyed by everyone…even those who didn’t understand the significance of the table before today.

The Legend of Vox Machina is available now on Prime Video. New episodes air every Friday.