Every Mario Kart World Item Confirmed (So Far)

While many players are concerned with what characters and courses will be in Mario Kart World, the true chaos lies in the series’ items. Mario Kart World features a long list of items players can use to attack their foes and protect themselves. Of these items, fan favorites and classics are returning, such as the Spiny Shell, and new ones have been added as well. The roster of items in Mario Kart World is the largest in the series yet, pairing nicely with the largest number of racers in a single race featured in this latest entry.

Items play an important role in Mario Kart World and the series as a whole. They transform a normal race into the exciting genre Nintendo has capitalized on with each new generation of games. Mario Kart World looks to be the most ambitious entry yet thanks to its increased roster, open-world design, new game modes, and of course, its items.

We’ve seen a large number of items thanks to the reveal trailer, Nintendo Treehouse Showcase, and Mario Kart World Direct. We have listed every item confirmed for Mario Kart World so far below.

All Items in Mario Kart World

mario kart world racers and item crystals.

Coin

Green Shell

Triple Green Shell

Red Shell

Triple Red Shell

Banana

Triple Banana

Mushroom

Triple Mushroom

Golden Mushroom

Mega Mushroom

Star

Fire Flower

Ice Flower

Boomerang Flower

Bob-omb

Blooper

Boo

Lightning

Spiny Shell

Super Horn

Bullet Bill

Coin Box

Coin Shell

Hammer

Feather

Kamek

Dash Food

Many new items make their debut in Mario Kart World. The Coin Shell can be fired forward, striking multiple opponents if it comes into contact with them and dropping coins in its wake. The Crystal Ball summons Kamek which can have various effects. Another new one, the Ice Flower, fires off ice that can slow opponents. Learning these new weapons is crucial to claiming first place in Mario Kart World.

With even more racers and items than ever before, Mario Kart World promises to be the most chaotic and heart-pounding entry yet. With almost 30 different items to collect and the ability to hold two items at once returning, players will need to stay on their toes if they want to claim first place. Whether you are playing Grand Prix, Knockout Tour, or Free Roam, Mario Kart World’s items will make or break your finish.