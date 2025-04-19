Amiibo Join List of Nintendo Switch Accessory Price Increases

Nintendo pricing has been front of mind for many gamers after the cost for the Switch 2 and its games was announced. Though the U.S. tariffs won’t impact the cost of the Switch 2 console itself, many accessories will go up in price, including Joy-Cons, Pro Controllers, and more. However, amiibo figures weren’t initially included in the list from Nintendo, perhaps because they aren’t exclusively Switch 2 accessories. However, a recent update from GameStop suggests that these figures will also increase in price going forward.

Even with the previously announced pricing, the cost of amiibo has increased alongside the Switch 2 launch, and it appears that it will now be going up even more for those in the U.S. The price increase was first spotted at GameStop, which has listed newly announced amiibo figures for $10 above their original price.

For now, these previous legend of zelda amiibo will stay at their former price

The amiibo in question include the new Legend of Zelda and Street Fighter figures, which are set to release on June 5th alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 console. Although not officially confirmed, it’s likely that any newly released amiibo will follow this trend, unless the tariff situation in the U.S. changes.

For now, all previously released amiibo appear to be staying at their former prices, so if you’ve had your eye on an older amiibo release, those are still sitting at around $15.99 for most figures. That said, it’s possible that prices could increase for older amiibo in the future, once the current stock runs out.

New Nintendo Switch 2 amiibo Getting a Price Increase

Although it’s not clear whether this price increase comes directly from Nintendo itself or is the decision of individual retailers, it appears that amiibo will join the previously confirmed list of accessories for the Switch 2 that will cost more than originally planned.

Here is the full list of new amiibo that have now increased in price compared to previously announced costs.

Street Fighter 6 amiibo, increasing from $29.99 to $39.99 at GameStop, and possibly other retailers:

Street Fighter 6 Kimberly amiibo

Street Fighter 6 Luke amiibo

Street Fighter 6 Jamie amiibo

Two of the impacted amiibo going up in price

Legend of Zelda amiibo, increasing from $19.99 to $29.99 at GameStop, and possibly other stores:

The Legend of Zelda Sidon amiibo

The Legend of Zelda Riju amiibo

The Legend of Zelda Yunobo amiibo

The Legend of Zelda Tulin amiibo

These new amiibo are coming out on the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2 and will be the first set to arrive for the new console. However, the NFC touchpoint features for these new figures are compatible with both the original Nintendo Switch and the Switch 2. So, they are not Switch 2 exclusive, but are coming out after the next wave of U.S. tariffs are currently set to go into effect. So, this is likely the reason for the price increase.

