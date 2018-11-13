Exclusive First Look at ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Creating a Champion’

When The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild first made its official debut on the Nintendo Switch, fans everywhere hailed it for its incredibly narrative, fluid combat, and thrilling open-world. Now fans can learn even more about the incredible journey with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Creating a Champion book from the team over at Dark Horse Comics.

The latest addition to the game’s phenomenal lore comes in the form of a whopping 424-page book that offers a never-before-seen insight into the game in all of its wonderful glory. Even better? We’ve got an exclusive first look at what the latest addition to the franchise has to offer fans of the open-world Legend of Zelda title and what it took to bring this adventure to life:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dark Horse tells us, “This oversized hardcover is the ultimate companion to the award-winning video game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and includes material from both of its DLC packs. This book features nearly fifty pages of sketches and official illustrations from Takumi Wada, two-hundred and ninety-six pages of design artwork and commentary about the making of the game from the creators, a fifty-five-page historical section that divulges the history of Hyrule as it is known in-game, and interviews with key members of the development team–Hidemaro Fujibayashi, Satoru Takizawa, Takumi Wada, and Eiji Aonuma. Witness the making of a champion!”

With artwork and commentary from the team behind Breath of the Wild, this is the closest look fans of the stunning title have gotten so far, making that unforgettable adventure last a little bit longer.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Creating a Champion officially goes on sale November 20th, perfect for the holiday season! The enthralling new experience will be available to pre-order at major retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and others, as well as Dark Horse’s official website right here.

What are your thoughts on the latest Legend of Zelda title and the latest look behind the scenes? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us your favorite memory for this amazing ride.