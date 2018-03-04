Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Guardian Figure Comes With ‘Game Over’ Screen, Pre-orders Available

Good Smile Company has just given us another reason to actually smile, because the Guardian figures from Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are now available for pre-order and more realistic than ever. What makes them realistic, you may ask? The Game Over sign it comes with, because if you’ve played – you’ve more than likely been met with that fate.

“From The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, comes a Nendoroid of one of the ancient machines created by the Sheikah – the Guardian! The Guardian’s iconic eye can be moved around, and the head part can also be rotated 360° allowing you to faithfully recreate the movements from the game in Nendoroid size!

Optional parts include effect parts for the powerful beam attack as well as a translucent sheet to recreate the GAME OVER screen that many fans will remember seeing after facing the Guardian! In addition, an Ancient Bow is included to be used together with the separately sold Nendoroid Link: Breath of the Wild Ver.! Be sure to enjoy the cute Nendoroid sized version of the Guardian in your collection!”

The latest Nendoroid figure will be available to ship all over the world except for South Korea (sorry!) and the reservation period is open from now until April 19th. This little guy retails at 5,800 yen, which translates to about 55 USD. They are actually set to release sometime in August, though a set date hasn’t been given at this time.

The Guardian goes perfect with the previously released Link figures, especially the DX version with the cowl. Whether you’re a hardcore fan or just simply looking for a good gift for the Legend of Zelda fan in your life, the Guardian is a good addition to any shelf! You can put your reservation in right here.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available now for the Nintendo Switch and Wii-U. For more about the game:

“Forget everything you know about The Legend of Zelda games. Step into a world of discovery, exploration, and adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a boundary-breaking new game in the acclaimed series. Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule In this stunning Open-Air Adventure. Now on Nintendo Switch, your journey is freer and more open than ever. Take your system anywhere, and adventure as Link any way you like.”