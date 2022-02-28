The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Gets New Upgrade on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch Online version of the classic Nintendo 64 title The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time looks to have been improved by those at Nintendo recently. When Ocarina of Time first joined the Nintendo Switch Online library last year, many fans took issue with the emulated version of the game that Nintendo had made available. Specifically, one section in the game’s Water Temple stood out as being particularly rough. And while one update for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Switch already arrived earlier in the year, Nintendo seems to have made even more improvements in recent days.

As mentioned by user @OatmealDome on Twitter, a version 2.0.0 update Nintendo Switch Online was recently let loose by Nintendo, and in the process, various fixes for some titles on the service were also pushed out. One of the fixes in question happened to be for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time which improved the game’s overall visual fidelity. Specifically, the aforementioned problems that were seen within the Water Temple have now been rectified, making the game that much better overall.

[Nintendo Switch Online – N64]



Version 2.0.0 is now available. There appear to be a bunch of game configuration updates which I will cover in another tweet.



Notably, however: the infamous Water Temple room is completely fixed, as the fog has been restored. pic.twitter.com/LdYX7t4lHS — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) February 25, 2022

Although this alteration to Ocarina of Time via Nintendo Switch Online isn’t a vast one, this move at the very least shows that Nintendo is listening to fan feedback. Following the outcry from a number of fans last year when The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released, there was no response from Nintendo on whether or not fixes would be incoming. For Nintendo to actually go in and make changes to this version of the game tells us that the Japanese video game publisher isn’t trying to merely do the bare minimum with these new ports of its classic titles. Whether or not further changes will come to Ocarina of Time in the future remains to be seen, but this update sets a good precedent as we move forward.

Have you noticed any recent improvements to various N64 games that are part of Nintendo Switch Online? And does Nintendo’s continued updates to these games make you more likely to subscribe to the service in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

