The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time May Have Just Been Upgraded on Nintendo Switch

It looks like the version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time that is playable on Nintendo Switch via Nintendo Switch Online may have just received a notable upgrade. When Ocarina of Time first came to Switch Online a couple months back, fans were quick to call out the poor version of the iconic game that Nintendo had made available via the service. This blowback was so severe initially that complaints began trending on social media for quite some time. Now, thanks to what looks like a recent update that rolled out on Nintendo Switch this week, it looks like Nintendo has potentially taken these complaints to heart.

As spotted by user @OatmealDome on Twitter, it looks like the visual fidelity of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has been improved just a bit following the latest update for Switch. When the game first arrived on Nintendo Switch Online, one of the most common areas of Ocarina of Time which players complained about involved the Water Temple’s Dark Link boss fight room. Compared to the original iteration of the game, this Switch version didn’t contain any fog in this area and the water on the floor looked quite poor. Based on new images that have now been released by @OatmealDome, the water in this room has now been altered compared to what it was before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[NSO – Nintendo 64]



It seems the water in the now-infamous Water Temple room has been fixed in the latest update? I think the fog is still missing, though.



Haven’t checked the rest of the game to see if any of the other issues have changed, but this is promising. pic.twitter.com/wcoG3hIxu2 — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) January 21, 2022

Although this isn’t a massive change to Ocarina of Time in the grand scheme of things, this fix shows that Nintendo is clearly listening to fans when it comes to their complaints about how these emulated ports have worked. In fact, Ocarina of Time isn’t the only Nintendo Switch Online title that has had problems since launching. Paper Mario, for instance, has been a game that has been rife with crashes and slowdown for some players. Whether or not Nintendo has a plan in place to fix all of these lingering problems remains to be seen, but it definitely looks like the Japanese developer is now trying to address these issues.

Have you noticed any visual upgrades to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Switch in the past week? And if Nintendo does continue to improve the quality of these emulated ports on Nintendo Switch Online, would it make you consider upgrading to the higher version of the service? Let me know down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]