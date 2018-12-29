‘Legend Of Zelda Ocarina Of Time’ Recreated Entirely In Unreal Engine 4 Is Beyond Stunning

It’s not uncommon to see fans recreate some of our favourite older games using updated technology, and it’s a hobby that doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon. One Legend of Zelda fan decided to take the beloved experience and make it even better with the use of Unreal Engine 4.

We’ve shared some of CryZENx’s work for Ocarina in the past and his progress has never failed to impress. With the latest video, seen below, we get a chance to see the most updated version of this progress and it was every bit worth the wait.

The inventory system and enemies also were brought to a higher level, making this project an immersive one that many Legend of Zelda fans can enjoy. It really does feel like the game itself received an entire remaster and gives fans an idea of what it would be like if Ocarina was released more recently. Check out the video below to see some of it for yourself:

To download the recreation for yourself, you can check out the official website right here.

Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time first made its debut back in 1998 and has graced the N64, GameCube, Wii, and PC (through emulation) since then. It was also later released with its very own remaster for the Nintendo handheld; the 3DS:

“The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time reveals the genesis of the fantasy land of Hyrule, the origin of the Triforce, and the tale of the first exploits of Princess Zelda and the heroic adventurer Link. Vibrant, real-time 3-D graphics transport you into the fantasy world of Hyrule. Your quest takes you through dense forests and across wind-whipped deserts. Swim raging rivers, climb treacherous mountains, dash on horseback across rolling hills, and delve into dungeons full of creatures that fight to the finish to put an end to your adventures. With immersive graphics, a sweeping story line, swashbuckling adventure, mind-bending puzzles, and a touch of humor, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is one of Nintendo’s most epic challenges ever.”