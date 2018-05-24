Stunning Midna from ‘The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess’ Statue Revealed, Available for Pre-Order

First 4 Figures are no stranger to giving hardcore fans a stunning collectible experience for their favourite franchise, and they’ve always had a soft spot in their hearts for The Legend of Zelda. Their latest in F4F’s high-end collectibles line includes fan favourite Midna in stunning life-like detail.

Just like with all of their pieces, there is an Exclusive Edition, that can only be found on the F4F website, and the Regular Edition, which will be available via retail. According to their official description of the beautiful Midna:

“During the battle of Hyrule Castle, Link and Midna have struggled in vain to overthrow Ganondorf, self-styled king of light and shadow. As Beast Ganon is vanquished, Ganondorf’s malevolence and power take on a form of their own. Midna, preparing to wield the Fused Shadows and potentially pay the ultimate price to defeat Ganondorf, teleports Link and Zelda to safety. When Ganondorf appears to the pair in Hyrule Field, he displays Midna’s helmet as proof of her demise. Link and Zelda use the power of light to overcome the Dark Lord, and in turn Hyrule’s Light Spirits restore Midna, now freed of the curse which bound her as an imp.”

You can see everything she has to offer in the video at the top, including the stunning work on her hair and that intricately detailed base! Both the Regular and the Exclusive versions retail for $484.99 with flexible payment options for both (found here)! As a long-time collector from this company, each piece is definitely worth their price point.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess – True Form Midna EXCLUSIVE edition comes with the following:

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess – True Form Midna RESIN Statue (Body and Cloak ‘green’ patterns – Glow in the Dark)

Highly detailed base capturing the essence of the Mirror of Twilight from The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. (Base comes painted with ultra violet paint)

LEDs – Long orange hair – Mode: Off, Always ON

Authentication Card

Purchasing the The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess – True Form Midna EXCLUSIVE edition at anytime during Day One after the launch starts (24 hours) will entitle you to the following extra free bonuses.

The pre-order date is set to close on June 12th, so hurry fast!