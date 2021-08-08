The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker Remade By Fan in Unreal Engine

One fan of the Nintendo GameCube classic The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker has recreated the game's iconic art style in Unreal Engine and the result is nothing short of incredible. Although Nintendo itself has remastered The Wind Waker in HD for the Nintendo Wii U, this transition to the Unreal Engine make the game look more stunning than ever before.

The video itself, which you can watch at the top of this page, was created by one Vitor Maccari, who shared the resulting product on his own YouTube channel. Maccari said that he had been looking for a project to tackle that would help get him more familiar with using Epic's Unreal Engine. While this venture was done primarily to learn how the creation software worked, he also said that he wanted to have fun in the process. As such, he thought that remaking The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker would allow him to get more enjoyment out of the process.

Speaking more to how he was able to pull this off in the first place, Maccari said that he reused the animations he created for Wind Waker project that he worked on earlier in 2021. "I've reused the animation and the 3D assets from a short movie I made a few months ago. I've also modeled some new assets like grass, palm trees and rocks," he said of this creation process. "I've made the handheld movements myself with my DSLR camera. Then I tracked the shots using Nuke (Software) and imported them to Unreal."

As you might expect, many fans were bewildered upon seeing The Wind Waker come to life in this fashion. Some fans expressed that they wished that Nintendo would try its hand at remaking the game in this manner for the Nintendo Switch. Others simply hoped that the Japanese game publisher wouldn't end up removing the video from YouTube due to copyright reasons. Still, no matter how you cut it, this project is one that has resonated with a lot of people around the world.

