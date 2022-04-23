New LEGO Atari Set Leaks Ahead of Reveal

✖

A new LEGO set based on the Atari 2600 (also known as the Atari VCS) will reportedly be released in the summer months to commemorate the gaming company's 50th anniversary. Details about the LEGO console were shared online by the LEGO-themed site Promobricks with the LEGO set supposedly set to release in August for $199.99. Neither Atari nor The LEGO Group have officially announced anything just yet, however, so official details on this set remain to be seen.

Promobricks (via VGC) didn't have images of the new LEGO set planned for August, but it did have other details pertinent to those who collect these sets. In addition to the August release date and the price, Promobricks said the set number for this new product will be 10306. It's not known just yet how many parts will be included in the LEGO set nor is it known where Minifigures will be a part of this package.

This new set, Promobricks said, is supposed to be released as part of Atari's 50th anniversary celebrations. The Atari VCS itself was released in 1977 and later rebranded as the Atari 2600, so it hasn't been 50 years since that console released just yet, but Atari, Inc. itself was founded in 1972 which would indeed make this year its 50th anniversary.

While these details about the new set aren't official just yet, they're likely a good indicator of around how much it'll cost and when it'll be released even if something changes slightly between now and the official reveal. Promobricks added that the LEGO set will supposedly include a reference to the Pitfall! Game as well, but details about how the controller would connect to the main console itself were only speculated on.

For those who will now have to wait patiently until The LEGO Group and Atari reveal this console, you've still got other LEGO sets and games to check out between now and then. The new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga just released not long ago, for example, and you can check out our review of that here.