LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Release Date Announced in New Arkham-Rich Trailer

There’s a lot riding on LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight since it is one of the only DC Comics games coming out in the near future. And now Warner Bros. Games has clarified exactly when it’s coming out with a new trailer that opened with a notorious Arkham reference.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 29th, 2026 for $69.99. The $89.99 Deluxe Edition includes the Arkham Trilogy Pack, Batman Beyond Pack, and Party Music Pack, which has 21 new suits, three Batmobiles, and a set of five Batcave customization props that will come to owners at launch. The Mayhem Collection will be released in September 2026 and make The Joker and Harley Quinn playable characters in their own story mission. This pack will also have seven new suits, one more Batmobile, and another set of five Batcave customization props.

Pre-orders are now live for both versions. Those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will get 72-hour early access. All pre-orders will receive the Dark Knight Returns skin. While previously announced for the Switch 2, its release date will come later down the line.

The above trailer opened with a LEGO-ized intro from Batman: Arkham Asylum, something Legacy of the Dark Knight has been flirting with since its debut trailer. The other bits of the video showcase various scenes and characters from Batman media, like Batman Begins, The Dark Knight Rises, and Batman & Robin, to name a few.

