New LEGO Game Now Available and It’s Free-to-Play for Limited Time

The LEGO Group has released LEGO Brawls on Apple Arcade, which launched yesterday. The game, which is developed by Red Games, is pitched as a fun, fast-paced multiplayer brawler set in the LEGO universe, and it’s only available on Apple Arcade. As you may know, Apple Arcade is $5 a month, however, it’s currently offering up a month long free trial, meaning you can play LEGO Brawls, for free, for up to a month.

“Having grown up playing with LEGO, we were inspired to make LEGO Brawls something that families could play together,” said Sean William McEvoy, VP, LEGO Games. “Apple Arcade is the perfect venue for this shared experience. Whether they’re playing on iPhones in separate locations or sitting next to each other in front of an Apple TV, players of all ages can enjoy the fun of LEGO Brawls anywhere at any time.”

In the game, players have the option to create and customize their own characters, tailoring them to their own personalities and play styles with a boatload of possibilities and combinations thanks to the LEGO design. Further, players will be battling it out across iconic locations in classic LEGO themes, such as Ninjago, Castle, and Pirate.

“Because of the deep customization, no two games of LEGO Brawls will ever be the same,” said Brian Lovell, CEO, RED Games Co. “You can build so many unique elements to try to get the upper hand —from a pie launcher to a jetpack to even a hot dog stand — every match brings new and unique challenges with the possibility of new powerups and challenges to build.”

At the moment, LEGO Brawls is an Apple Arcade exclusive, and there’s no word of that changing anytime soon. So, if you want to check out the game, you will need to check out Apple Arcade, and given that you can currently try out Apple Arcade for free means you have nothing to lose here. So, for more information on Apple Arcade, click here. Meanwhile, for more information and media on LEGO Brawls, then click here.

