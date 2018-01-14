Rumor: LEGO DC Villains and LEGO Incredibles Games Coming

As the sun sets on LEGO Dimensions, which was formally killed off by Warner Bros. in October last year, the publisher finds itself entering a new era for the popular LEGO video game series. If recent rumours making the rounds are any indication, its next installments will be trying their hands at something a little different, while delivering the same style of gameplay fans have come to expect.

According to sources linked to WB, a LEGO video game based around Pixar’s The Incredibles franchise is next on the slate. Rumoured to be titled ‘LEGO Incredibles 2‘, the game is said to tie directly into the upcoming, long awaited sequel movie, which is set for a June 15h, 2018 release around the world. As of right now, details are sparse about the rumored project, but it doesn’t take much to imagine what it could entail.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given that this would be the first LEGO Incredibles video game, it would only be natural for it to recap the events of the original film; especially given that the second movie will pick up right after where it left off. If these rumblings amount to anything, it would make it the first ever LEGO game to be based around a Pixar property.

For some fans, this might not be the first time they will have heard about a potential union of LEGO and Incredibles 2. In what may serve to support rumours of a video game, it was revealed in August 2017 that LEGO Incredibles 2 products were on the way. A catalogue showcasing many of LEGO’s planned toy sets for 2018 leaked onto Imgur but was swiftly taken offline by way of DMCA claim. The catalogue page specified that the LEGO Incredibles 2 sets were planned for May 2018 and stated that an unannounced video game linked to an unspecified Pixar property was on the way.

On the other hand, Warner Bros. is also said to be prepping a new LEGO game based around DC Comics characters. Whereas past games of this nature have focused on LEGO Batman and his fellow Justice League heroes, this rumoured title is said to be all about the villains of the DC universe. Again, few details about this apparent game are available thus far, but our sources are referring to the project as ‘LEGO DC Villains‘ or ‘LEGO DC Supervillains.’ It’s said to feature LEGO renditions of DC staples such as Harley Quinn, The Joker and Lex Luthor.

Both games are said to be in development at TT Games, which has served as the primary creative caretaker of the main LEGO games since LEGO Star Wars in 2004.

Given that the much anticipated release of the Incredibles 2 movie is now only 6 months away, an announcement of a video game tie-in could potentially arrive in the coming months. When Disney and Pixar begin to ramp up promotion on the movie, we will no doubt be able to fully ascertain the validity of these rumours from whether or not such a game is announced. As for LEGO DC Villains, we were told by two sources that the title is currently expected at some point over the next year. Given that TT Games typically delivers two LEGO video games each year, a 2018 launch might not be beyond the realm of possibility.

As of right now, we have not received any details indicating which platforms the games might be coming to, but the LEGO titles tend to come to all platforms, so we’d expect to see releases on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and Playstation 4.

We’ll continue to update you on upcoming LEGO video games as we learn more in the future.