LEGO Soccer Game Leaked by Rating

An unannounced LEGO game has leaked – or rather, leaked again – thanks to a new rating posted by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. It appears that the new game is a soccer game that'll be called LEGO 2K Goooal!, and based off of the previous reports discussing this game, we already know a bit about who'll be developing it. With the existence of the game now leaked via a rating, however, it seems likely that we'll soon hear 2K confirm the name of the game and other details.

Gematsu spotted the rating that's still live on the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea's site. This listing was apparently added months ago but was only made public this week. No other information about the game was listed on the site.

Prior to this sighting on the ratings board, VGC reported that two more LEGO games were in the works over at 2K, the creator of several different sports franchises like WWE 2K and NBA 2K. One of those was said to be a soccer game that's supposedly being worked on by Sumo Digital. The developer is comprised of several different studios and has worked on games like Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Hood: Outlaws and Legends, and the upcoming asymmetrical game The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, though it's not known which of Sumo Digital's many studios will be working on this new LEGO game.

That's all that we know about the new game for now, but again, it shouldn't be too long now before we learn more now that the game has been leaked via a rating. The other game that was leaked before in the report was said to be an open-world racing game developed by Visual Concepts, and that turned out to be LEGO 2K Drive.

This is one of several soccer games fans will have to look forward to with even more on the way now that Electronic Arts and FIFA have officially split. FIFA says it'll continue making "authentic" games, though EA is a bit ahead of that commitment by already revealing the first EA Sports FC game.