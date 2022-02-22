LEGO Report Leaks Two New Games

A shakeup in the world of LEGO video games is apparently in the works with two new games on the way, according to recent reports. VGC said this week that LEGO has signed a deal with 2K, the publisher known for games like WWE 2K, NBA 2K, and the Borderlands games including the upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderland. In addition to news of that reported partnership, we’ve also gotten the first details on the two new games that are said to be in the works as well as the studios involved with them.

The first of those games will be a soccer game – or football if you prefer – that’s being created by Sumo Digital. The studio developed Hood: Outlaws & Legends as well as Sackboy: A Big Adventure. The second LEGO game supposedly in the works will be an open-world racing game that’s being worked on by Visual Concepts, the studio known for working on sports games under the 2K name including the different series mentioned previously.

As those who play the current and past LEGO games will know, the most well-known ones are developed by TT Games, a developer under the Warner Bros. name. Those games include works within the Star Wars, Marvel, and DC universes among other large, well-known properties. VGC’s sources said it’s unclear if the developer will continue to make LEGO games in the future but that if it does so, the rights won’t be exclusive to TT Games.

That developer is currently working on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the game that’s been pushed back more than once and is finally scheduled to release within the next couple of months. The sources in question also told VGC that TT Games has one additional LEGO game in the works in addition to the new Star Wars game, so that technically makes for three games that have leaked from this report even if we only know specifics about two of them.

It’s worth pointing out that while this is the first time a report has shared news about the supposed partnership, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen these projects teased by others. Twitter user and entertainment media data analyst @millieamand shared a gif earlier in the month which now makes much more sense given the context. Another gif showing a LEGO figure putting on a racing helmet was shared later.

Neither LEGO nor 2K have announced anything official at this time.