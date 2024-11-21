LEGO Horizon Adventures Update 1.02 Live, Here’s What It Does

The LEGO Horizon Adventures Update 1.02 — the second update to the PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch game — is live on all platforms. Alongside the release of the new LEGO Horizon Adventures update, developer Guerrilla Games and publisher PlayStation have provided the official patch notes, which reveal and detail everything said update does.

The Lego Horizon Adventures Update 1.02 patch notes — which can be seen below — most notably adds two new features involving a new player progression screen that tracks content and game progress as well as an options to customize which features are highlighted when Focus is used.

Below, the entire patch notes for the new LEGO Horizon Adventures update can be found. Unfortunately, while Guerrilla Games has provided the patch notes, there is currently zero official information about the file size of the update.

NEW FEATURES

Added a Player Progression screen to track content / overall game progress.

Options have been added to allow you to customize which features are highlighted when using the Focus. Highlight ALL THE THINGS.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Runs

Various fixes to reduce the risk of the player getting stuck outside of the level.

Performed a balancing pass on various Apex Hunts.

Fixed the player having a chance of being eaten by (stuck inside) the Dragon Cart masterbuilding object when it has been built.

Mother’s Heart

Added stud rewards when having interacted with various yard customization plots.

The fish from the Fishing Pond can now be eaten by animals (sorry fish).

Characters & Co-op

Improved the visibility of player rings when playing in co-op.

Improved Teersa’s ability to defend herself against projectiles. This old gal’s still got it!

Improved the responsiveness of Teersa’s hold attack ability. Seriously, don’t mess with Teersa…

Fixed an issue where the guest player may be missing a pickup prompt on gadgets and weapons after dying and being revived.

Fixed an issue where the Deathbringer may always target the host player and not the guest. No playing favorites!

UI/UX

Added a note to indicate which player opened the Pause Menu.

Various localization improvements.

Fixed an issue where simultaneously pressing the Cross and OPTIONS buttons may cause the Pause Menu to become unresponsive. There’s no trophy for button mashing!

Removed a ‘Continue’ button that does not function on various Brick screens.

Improved the HUD Scale option to increase the size of the quest markers, damage numbers, danger warnings, and more!

Added ‘+’ signs to upgrade stickers to better highlight stat increases.

Combat

PC Only – Fixed an issue where the player can lose functionality by pausing and clicking off the game window when charging the Arrow Storm Bow. Stay focused Aloy!

Ensured that Erend’s stacked Giant Hammer now deals increased damage to the Deathbringer. Don’t stop him now!

Fixed an issue where machines may become stuck on geometry. Math is hard.

Other