LEGO Mario Kart Set Launches With Blue Shell Insiders Reward On May 15th

LEGO and Nintendo added the first Mario Kart sets to the Super Mario lineup in January, and followed that up with the LEGO Mario Kart Standard Kart set (72037) for Mario Day (MAR10 Day) 2025. It will showcase a brick-build Mario and Kart in 1,972 pieces, and your chance to build it is coming up fast on May 15th. What’s more, LEGO is sweetening the deal with the Mario Kart Spiny Shell (40787) set as an Insiders reward. Here’s everything you need to know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Mario Kart Standard Kart set will officially launch here at the LEGO Shop priced at $169.99 on May 15th at 12am ET. It’s available to pre-order ahead of time, but if you’re a LEGO Insider with at least 2,500 points in your account, make sure to head to this link at the LEGO Shop after 12am ET on 5/15 because you’ll be able to pick up the 234-piece (4-inch tall) Mario Kart Spiny Shell set as a bonus. If you’re not an Insider yet and you don’t want to miss out on the next promotion, you can get started with the program (it’s free to join) right here. Additional details about the Standard Kart set can be found below.

LEGO Mario Kart Standard Kart set (72037)

Mario Kart Mario & Standard Kart set allows builders to recreate Mario in his Standard Kart and features a poseable figure with a movable head and arms. It also includes a stand that you can use to display the kart at dynamic angles, mimicking Mario speeding around the track, dodging bananas, or falling off a cliff. When complete it will measure 19cm W x 32cm L x 22cm H (7.48 inches x 12.60 inches x 8.66 inches) You can shop LEGO’s entire Super Mario collection right here, and we’ve listed the Mario Kart lineup that launched in January below.

Super Mario / Mario Kart LEGO Sets January 2025

You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their monthly launch promotions.