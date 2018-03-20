Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Gets Cloak & Dagger DLC Pack, Available Today

With the Cloak & Dagger Marvel series set to debut on Freeform this June, it would only make sense that we see some form of tie-in with a Marvel video game, right? That seems to be what Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment was thinking as well.

The publisher has announced that a Cloak & Dagger Character and Level Pack is available for download in Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 today, going for the price of $2.99. If you previously purchased the Season Pass for the game, you’ll be able to download it for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Set immediately after Cloak and Dagger gain their incredible powers, players must help the two escape their evil captor, his super powered henchman, and work together through a series of puzzles using their unique new abilities. Upon completing the level, new unlockable characters Cloak, Dagger, Mister Negative, Blackout, Shroud, Nightmare, and Silvermane add to the main game’s roster of over 200 Super Heroes and Super Villains,” Warner Bros. noted in a press release.

The new pack is available now, joining the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Black Panther, Champions, Out of Time and Agents of Atlas. If you somehow missed out on this content, you can purchase the Season Pass now for only $14.99. You can still purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game as well, which provides the Season Pass, along with a Classic Guardians of the Galaxy character pack, as well as an exclusive Giant-Man Lego Mini-Figure.

If you need a reminder of what Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is all about, here’s the official product description:

“LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is an all-new, epic adventure and sequel to the smash hit, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes. This original branching storyline, co-written by award-winning comics writer Kurt Busiek, transports players into a cosmic battle across a myriad of Marvel locations ripped from time and space into the incredible Open Hub World of Chronopolis. Packed with signature LEGO humor for fans of all ages, gamers will go head-to-head with the time-travelling Kang the Conqueror in this fun-filled journey spanning the Marvel Universe.” (You can also catch up with our review here.)

More than likely, we’ll be seeing more Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 content soon, as Infinity War is right around the corner.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. The Cloak & Dagger FreeForm series will debut on June 7.