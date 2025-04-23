LEGO Minecraft Visual Dictionary With Exclusive Minifig Is On Sale Now

In the midst of the huge success of the Minecraft Movie, LEGO is letting fans in on their Minecraft story with the new LEGO Minecraft Visual Dictionary, a 160 page hardcover book that guides fans through every iconic location, item, and mob. Written by Elizabeth Dowsett and Craig Jelley, the new guide is perfect for fans and collectors as it includes a Makena LEGO minifigure that you’ll only find with this release. Head to Amazon here to pre-order it, for $24.99 with an estimated arrival set for October 7, 2025. Continue on for additional info.

LEGO Minecraft Visual Dictionary: With an Exclusive LEGO Minecraft Minifigure: $24.99 / See on Amazon: “Journey through 13 years of LEGO Minecraft and discover everything you need to know about iconic locations, items, and mobs. See every brick-built detail of the hostile warden, investigate the Iron Golem Fortress, and uncover different biome’s flora and fauna. Learn all about your favorite LEGO Minecraft characters and mobs—from Alex and Steve to villagers and creepers. Meet the LEGO Minecraft team and uncover exclusive behind-the-scenes facts.”

A Minecraft Movie LEGO Sets

Note that A Minecraft Movie-inspired sets from LEGO launched earlier this month. The Ghast Balloon Village Attack set and the Woodland Mansion Fighting Ring set both include around 500 pieces as well as a Steve LEGO minifigure. Additional details are available below.

The Ghast Balloon Village Attack (#21273) – $69.99 – 555 pieces / See at LEGO: “This hands-on video game set includes Steve, Natalie, Dawn and a villager minifigures, plus a ghast balloon, baby chicken, 2 piglins and a posable iron golem figure.”

Woodland Mansion Fighting Ring (#21272) – $49.99 – 491 pieces / See at LEGO: “This hands-on video game set features characters from the movie: Steve, Garrett, Henry, a baby zombie, a chicken jockey and a posable great hog.”

