Lego Star Wars, Avengers and Jurassic World Games Available In Cheap PC Bundle

It’s Memorial Day and that means spending time with the ones you love while enjoying barbecue, movies or whatever else comes to mind. But it never hurts to snag a good video game deal or two especially if they’re games you can play with others. Fanatical has a good deal right now on a three pack of PC/Steam games that are perfect for all ages of gamers. Happening for the next few hours or so, the deal features three Lego titles based on hit franchises. And you can grab all three for a terrific price.

Included in this deal are Lego Jurassic World; Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens; and Lego Marvel’s Avengers. The package goes for $11.99, meaning you get each of the games for about $4 apiece. Not too bad at all.

The games are available here and you can find the breakdown for each title below:

Lego Jurassic World: Following the epic storylines of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III, as well as the highly anticipated Jurassic World, LEGO Jurassic World is the first video game where players will be able to relive and experience all four Jurassic films. Reimagined in LEGO form and told in TT Games’ signature classic LEGO humor, the thrilling adventure recreates unforgettable scenes and action sequences from the films, allowing fans to play through key moments and giving them the opportunity to fully explore the expansive grounds of Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna.

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens: LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens marks the triumphant return of the No. 1 LEGO videogame franchise and immerses fans in the new Star Wars adventure like never before. Players can relive the epic action from the blockbuster film in a way that only LEGO can offer, featuring all of the storylines from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, retold through the clever and witty LEGO lens. The game will also feature exclusive playable content that takes players on adventures between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, providing additional insight about the new movie and its characters.

Lego Marvel’s Avengers: Avengers Assemble! The best-selling LEGO Marvel videogame franchise returns with a brand new action-packed, Super Hero adventure. LEGO Marvel’s Avengers features characters and storylines from the critically-acclaimed film Marvel’s The Avengers and the smash hit sequel Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, as well as playable content based on additional Marvel Studios blockbusters, including Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Play as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in their quest to save the world.

Considering these games sell for $20 apiece, you’re getting a stellar deal.

You have until tomorrow morning, May 29, at 11:00 AM EDT to get this package deal so don’t miss out!

