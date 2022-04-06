LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gives Nod to Finn/Poe Shippers

The new LEGO Star Wars game has Finn/Poe shippers abuzz after they noticed an interaction between the two characters in the opening sequence. The start screen for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features the major characters from all three Star Wars trilogies standing together. As the characters appear on screen, Finn jumps into the arms of Rose Nico after noticing his old commander and longtime nemesis Captain Phasma appear behind them. However, Finn jumps down to stand next to Poe Dameron, with Poe putting his arm around Finn. Should fans leave the starting screen open, they’ll even see Poe knock Phasma down with his pilot’s helmet after she tries to put a Stormtrooper helmet on Finn, before Finn returns and Poe puts an arm around him once again. You can see a portion of the loading screen animation below:

Fans are taking this interaction as a nod to the fan-favorite “ship” between the two sequel trilogy characters. One of the high points of Star Wars: The Force Awakens was the on-screen chemistry between the two characters (played by John Boyega and Oscar Isaac), which Isaac even seemed to openly encourage during the press tours for the films. While Disney attempted to move away from the coupling by attempting to build a romance between Finn and Rose in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and establishing that Poe had a past with bounty hunter Zorii Bliss, fans still held true to the headcanon that Finn and Poe were much more than friends and brothers-in-arms. Given that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga jams in a ton of Star Wars jokes and references for fans, it’s almost a certainty that this was a nod to shippers.

ComicBook.com’s review of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga called it fun but fundamentally flawed, noting that the game tried to do everything but failed to excel in any one area. “In its quest to be the “definitive” LEGO Star Wars game, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga tries to do too much and suffers as a result,” the review said. “The puzzles are OK, the vehicles are OK, the missions are OK, and the story set pieces are good but not great. Honestly, if not for the fact that the game still has that crucial LEGO Star Wars charm and humor, a lot of players would probably be very frustrated with the game experience.”

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.