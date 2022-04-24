LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Hidden Detail Is Blowing Away Fans

✖

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been out on Switch, PC, and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles for a few weeks now, and players are blown away by some of the smaller details they are discovering as they play through the game's large environments brimming with content. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is by far the biggest LEGO game to date, and sometimes in pursuit of size detail is sacrificed, but this doesn't appear to be the case with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which may explain why it took developer TT Games so long to make.

To this end, two details, in particular, have caught the eye of fans and left them universally impressed. One of these details involves the character designs or, more specifically, the fact that you can see the plastic seam on characters. At first glance, this may look like a flaw, but if you're familiar with LEGO, you'll know this is just incredible attention to detail.

"I f*****g love little details like this, the cape where it has the split from where you cross the two holes over the neck is on point, it's weird the character models are full of faults now but it makes it even better once you realize that's just realism," reads one popular reply to the Reddit post above. "Oh wow," adds another.

Naturally, this isn't the only detail fans are in love with. In LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, your weapons will become visibility dirty when you run through the mud. If you start attacking with the weapons when they are like this, this mud will start to fall off.

These details may not seem that impressive compared to other games, but compared to previous LEGO games there's no denying LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga may be brimming with the most detail yet.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new LEGO and Star Wars game, click here.

"LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a joyful celebration of the Star Wars franchise but is set back by a myriad of technical flaws and questionable design decisions," reads the opening of our review of the game. "The first LEGO Star Wars game in almost six years, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga provides fans with an expansive trip across the Star Wars universe with all nine core games explored through a mix of open-world levels and set pieces that recreate some of the most iconic scenes in Star Wars history. This is also the biggest LEGO game yet with dozens of worlds to explore and missions that range in scope from puzzles to space battles to boss fights to timed trials. But while the game tries to provide a bit of everything for everyone, it spreads itself too thin in parts as the game has numerous small glitches and technical struggles and a lack of ingenuity or originality in terms of its actual design.